Tyson Foods Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced the results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was held today.

Shareholders reelected 13 incumbent directors, with each receiving strong shareholder support according to preliminary voting results. Jonathan Mariner, having expressed his preference not to be renominated to the Board, was not put forward as a director nominee. This reduced the Board size to 13 directors, nine of which are independent. Kate Quinn was elected Chair of the Audit Committee.

“As we mark the 90th anniversary of Tyson Foods, we reflect on the decades of hard work that have transformed our business into a global, world-class food company,” said Chairman John H. Tyson. “I am confident we are working on the right things at the right time with the right effort every day to meet our goals. I’d like to thank our dedicated team members—and all the communities in which they live and work—as well as our shareholders for their ongoing support.”

As noted in the company’s most recent proxy statement, the board members elected today included: Chairman John H. Tyson, Les R. Baledge, Mike Beebe, Maria Claudia Borras, David J. Bronczek, Donnie King, Maria N. Martinez, Kevin M. McNamara, Cheryl S. Miller, Kate B. Quinn, Jeffrey K. Schomburger, Barbara A. Tyson and Noel White.

Additionally, shareholders ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the 2025 fiscal year and voted against the sole shareholder proposal put forward this year.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 138,000 team members as of September 2024. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

