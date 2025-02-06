How Healthy Are Oregonians’ Finances? Annual Scorecard Shows Households Are Earning More, Yet Many Families Are Still Struggling To Save And Make Ends Meet

Median income has risen, the impact of inflation has slackened, and more Oregonians are saving for retirement and college, according to the 2025 Oregon Financial Wellness Scorecard, released today by the Oregon State Treasury.

However, the data also show that many Oregonians are in a precarious financial position, and are ill-equipped to weather even a modest economic shock:

A majority of families say it’s difficult make ends meet each month, especially families with children at home;

Almost half of Oregonians are so financially fragile that they do not have $500 saved to cover an unexpected expense; And

More than a third of households can’t afford to save at all, after bills are paid each month – and the frequency of saving declined markedly in households with children where income was less than $75,000

Those are some of the more than 40 takeaways from the annual scorecard, which assembles data from state and federal sources including a statewide survey to help policymakers and the public better understand how pocketbook and economic factors affect Oregonians’ quality of life.

The new summary – which shows both positive and concerning trendlines -- is compiled by the Oregon State Treasury in partnership with the Oregon Financial Empowerment Advisory Team, a public-private partnership for which State Treasurer Elizabeth Steiner serves as chair.

“The latest financial snapshot shows that Oregonians work hard, which is leading to higher incomes for many people,” said State Treasurer Steiner. “Innovative Oregon State Treasury programs such as OregonSaves are helping more people set aside money for retirement. But too many people and families barely get by each month. At Treasury, we’ll continue to promote financial empowerment and explore new tools to help Oregon families get ahead and thrive financially.”

Among the positive data points: More Oregonians were medically insured in 2023, and the latest data on retirement saving from the U.S. Census showed that more Oregon households were saving in 2022, and at a frequency higher than the national average.

Also, notably, Oregon household borrowing dipped slightly overall in 2023, according to data from the Federal Reserve.

Financial fragility -- which describes the ability of people to handle an economic emergency -- was substantially worse for women, for those with a high school education or less, and for families with children at home.

Overall, about half of Oregon households (49%) could not cover an emergency costing $500 or more from savings.

The Scorecard statistics are benchmarked to national figures. Several data categories are also broken down by demographics, by county, or by rural versus urban areas, helping to show that Oregonians experience financial challenges differently.

For instance, in rural counties homeownership rates are higher and so is the percentage of households who rely on public assistance. Some figures are also broken down by age, race, level of education and household income.

Convened to help guide efforts to improve financial wellness statewide, the Oregon Financial Empowerment Advisory Team brings together citizens, representatives of the financial sector, and liaisons from key state agencies that focus on financial education and consumer protection. Quarterly meetings are open to the public.

The advisory team also connects the public to financial resources in partnership with Oregon’s 211info network, and recognizes standout educators and champions annually with the Oregon Financial Empowerment Awards. Nominations are being accepted until March 1.

The Treasury Financial Empowerment Initiative helps inform the work of the Oregon Treasury Savings Network, which administers savings programs to help Oregonians to build long term financial security. Those are the Oregon College Savings Plan, for higher education and career training; Oregon ABLE Savings Plan, for disability-connected costs; and OregonSaves, which allows people to save for retirement if they don’t have a plan at work.