Micah Raskin and The Raskins Announce the Release of “We’ve Got Tonight” from Alphabet City

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micah Raskin , President of Miral Entertainment and Manager of The Raskins , has officially announced the release of the band’s highly anticipated new single, “We’ve Got Tonight,” from their sophomore album, Alphabet City. The single, accompanied by an electrifying music video, is set to launch worldwide on Friday, February 28th. To celebrate this milestone, The Raskins will perform a memorable one-night-only show at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, California—an event that promises to be an unforgettable night for fans.About “We’ve Got Tonight”More than just another song, “We’ve Got Tonight” holds deep significance for the band. It explores the fleeting nature of time, reminding listeners that the present moment is all they truly have. The lyrics emphasize that time is a person’s most valuable asset that cannot be reclaimed or extended. The song’s message is clear: live fully, embrace the now, and don’t postpone dreams for a future that isn’t promised.Each member of The Raskins has faced personal trials and challenges, making this track resonate even more deeply. Through the highs and lows, music has been their anchor, driving force, and way of staying connected to their passion and purpose. We’ve Got Tonight serves as a personal anthem for the band and an uplifting message to fans—encouraging everyone to cherish each moment and never take life for granted.As the band continues their journey, they remain committed to their music, fans, and rock and roll's timeless energy. So, turn up the volume, seize the moment, and join The Raskins in celebrating life, love, and the power of music—because, after all, “We’ve Got Tonight.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.