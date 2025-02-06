Boxing Gloves Market 2025 - Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2031 | Bytomic Martial Arts, Century Martial

Boxing Gloves Market: Based on type, the training gloves segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

The global boxing gloves market size was valued at $902.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global boxing gloves market generated $902.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.4billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15576 The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global boxing gloves market based onsize, type, buyer, material, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based onsize, the12 to 18 oz segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global boxing gloves market share, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the 4 to 10 oz segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.Based on type, the training gloves segment was the largest in 2021, capturing more than half of the global boxing gloves market, and would lead the trail through 2031. However, the others segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.Based on buyer, the institutionalsegment captured the largest market share of more than three-fifths of the global boxing gloves market in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The individual segment, however, is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 4.9% through 2031.In terms of material, the PU leather segment captured the largest market share of more than three-fifths of the global boxing gloves market in 2021 and is likely to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. However, the others segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.4% through 2031.Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global boxing gloves market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15576 Leading players of the global boxing gloves market analyzed in the research include Bytomic Martial ArtsCentury Martial ArtsCombat Sports, Inc.Everlast Worldwide, Inc.Fairtex Equipment Co. LtdHayabusa Fightwear, Inc.Prolast CorporationRevgearRDX SportsSanabulTitle Boxing, LLC.Twins SpecialYokkaoRival BoxingReebok International Ltd.Adidas AGSportsDirect International Plc𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/board-sports-market 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-oven-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.