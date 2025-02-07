Confectionery Soaps Co. Launches Root + Rituals: A New Era of Holistic Wellness and Intentional Self-Care

For years, CSC has been dedicated to creating fun and whimsical self-care products, but Root + Rituals represents a deeper, more intentional journey,” — Kelly Bennett

DUNKIRK, MD, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Confectionery Soaps Co. (CSC), a woman-owned brand renowned for its handcrafted bath and body products, proudly announces the official launch of Root + Rituals—a wellness-focused extension designed to elevate self-care through nature-inspired scents and intentional rituals.Root + Rituals emerges as a response to the growing demand for holistic wellness, offering thoughtfully curated products that blend plant-based ingredients with meaningful self-care experiences. This new brand is rooted in two core elements: Root Scents, a collection of fragrances inspired by the eight pillars of wellness, and Rituals, a selection of products designed to bring balance, clarity, and rejuvenation to daily routines. From diffuser oils and dry oil sprays to scalp-nourishing treatments and body oils, Root + Rituals delivers a multi-sensory approach to well-being, allowing customers to cultivate moments of serenity in their everyday lives.“For years, CSC has been dedicated to creating fun and whimsical self-care products, but Root + Rituals represents a deeper, more intentional journey,” said Kelly Bennett, Founder and CEO of Confectionery Soaps Co. “This brand is about reconnecting with oneself through scent, touch, and mindful rituals. It’s about transforming simple routines into meaningful experiences that nourish both the body and soul.”Unlike traditional personal care brands, Root + Rituals takes a holistic approach by emphasizing the power of ritual. Whether through a soothing candlelit bath, a grounding hair and scalp treatment, or the subtle embrace of an aromatherapy-infused space, each product is crafted to inspire connection and relaxation. The collection is designed for those seeking more than just skincare—Root + Rituals is an invitation to embrace wellness as a way of life.With sustainability at its core, Root + Rituals follows the same commitment to quality and ethical sourcing that CSC is known for. Every product is handcrafted in small batches using high-quality, eco-conscious ingredients, ensuring a luxurious yet responsible self-care experience.Root + Rituals is now officially available for purchase at www.rootandrituals.com , inviting customers to explore the full collection and integrate meaningful wellness rituals into their lives. Confectionery Soaps Co. will continue to offer its signature products at www.confectionerysoapsco.com Confectionery Soaps Co. (CSC) is a woman-owned business that specializes in handmade soaps, bath and body products, and home goods. All products are crafted from high-quality, all-natural, and organic ingredients that cater to every skin type. CSC is dedicated to providing customers with creative, luxurious, and sustainable products that bring joy and nourishment to self-care routines.For media inquiries, collaborations, or more information, please contact:Root + Rituals Contact Information:Email: info@rootandrituals.comPhone: (410) 934-0273Website: www.rootandrituals.com Instagram: @rootandrituals

