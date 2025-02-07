Iconic Endless Summer License Plate to Support California's Coast

Endless Summer Automobile License Plate Endless Summer Motorcycle License Plate The Original Endless Summer Poster Art

Help put the Endless Summer license plate on California roads!

By getting one of these Endless Summer license plates, we who love California's weather, coast, and scenery will be helping keep our region special.” — Mike Gatto

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California drivers now have the chance to bring a piece of surf history to the road while championing coastal access and preservation. The all new Endless Summer license plate captures the iconic design of the poster for the classic film created by Bruce Brown that is celebrated as one of the best surfing movies of all time, ‘The Endless Summer’. The movie brought surfing to the mainstream and established California as a global surfing destination. To make these plates a reality, the final step is reaching the required 7,500 pre-orders , which officially launched at www.surfplate.com In collaboration with the California State Coastal Conservancy , Endless Summer Marketing Group, LLC has unveiled these stunning plates, featuring surfers silhouetted against a radiant sunset, on a vibrant yellow background, paying tribute to Bruce Brown's groundbreaking film and pledging to preserve California’s coastal beauty.Funds raised from sales and annual renewals of the license plate will be used to protect coastal resources and increase opportunities for the public to enjoy all of the California coastal region.“Our goal has always been to celebrate the legacy of The Endless Summer while giving back to the community and environment that inspired it,” said Alexander Mecl, CEO of Bruce Brown Films, LLC. “These license plates aren’t just a way to honor surf culture—they’re a way to actively protect and allow access to the coastlines that define California’s identity and help more people get out and enjoy them. Together, we can drive change and ensure our beaches remain vibrant for future generations.”Former California State Representative Mike Gatto, who spearheaded the creation of California’s, and the nation's, best-selling black-and-yellow 'legacy' license plate, expressed his enthusiasm for the Endless Summer license plate: “These exclusive, gorgeous plates are more than just a stylish addition—they support a great cause. By getting one, those of us who cherish California’s weather, coast, and scenery can help keep our region truly special. The best thing about these exclusive, gorgeous plates is that proceeds go to a great cause. By getting one of these Endless Summer license plates, we who love California's weather, coast, and scenery will be helping keep our region special.”Each plate purchase will support the Coastal Conservancy’s efforts to protect and restore California’s coastal ecosystems and increase public access to the state’s iconic beaches. Whether you’re a lifelong surfer, an environmental advocate, or a fan of classic surf culture, the Endless Summer license plate lets you drive with purpose—and pride.California registered vehicle owners can help put the Endless Summer plate on California roads. Pre-orders are now available at www.surfplate.com . Without the completion of the required 7,500 presale, the plate will not succeed.The Coastal Conservancy is a state agency, established in 1976. The Conservancy is a non-regulatory agency that supports projects to protect coastal resources and increase opportunities for the public to enjoy the coast. It acts with others to protect and restore, and increase public access to California’s coast, ocean, coastal watersheds, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Since its creation, the Conservancy has built hundreds of miles of trails and preserved hundreds of thousands of acres of wildlife habitat, coastal farmland, and scenic open space. Many of the most-loved scenic, natural, and recreational resources of the California coast and the San Francisco Bay Area have been protected by the work of the Conservancy and its many partners.

