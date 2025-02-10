MDLifespan Expands Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Nationwide, Tackles Chronic Inflammation and Disease

PlasmaXchange integrates diagnostics, IV nutrient therapy, and regenerative treatments for a novel approach to detoxification and health improvement. Described as an “oil change for humans,” the process removes toxin-laden plasma and replaces it with natural albumin. MDLifespan’s PlasmaXchange Protocol represents a breakthrough in personalized medicine. Using therapeutic plasma exchange, the protocol eliminates toxins, reduces inflammation, and restores the body’s natural healing abilities.

New Locations in Michigan, Florida, and Texas to Open in 2025, Offering Personalized Solutions for Cognitive Decline, Heart Disease, and Cancer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s not you, it’s microplastics! MDLifespan , a leader in therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), is expanding with new centers in Michigan, Florida, and Texas, and 12 additional locations nationwide this year. The expansion introduces innovative PlasmaXchange Protocols targeting brain health, heart health, immunity, cancer prevention, baby wellness, longevity, and toxin removal.A Crisis: Toxins Fuel Chronic Disease and AgingEnvironmental toxins like microplastics, PFAS, mold, and heavy metals are widespread, infiltrating food, air, and water. Studies reveal these toxins contribute significantly to chronic inflammation, oxidative damage, and diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and chronic fatigue.“Toxin exposure has doubled every decade for the past 60 years, blocking healing, accelerating aging, and fueling all chronic inflammatory diseases,” said Dr. Paul Savage , founder of MDLifespan.MDLifespan’s PlasmaXchange Protocol represents a breakthrough in personalized medicine. Using therapeutic plasma exchange, the protocol eliminates toxins, reduces inflammation, and restores the body’s natural healing abilities. While TPE has been used clinically for decades, MDLifespan optimizes its potential through proprietary processes designed to improve health, healing, and vitality.What Sets PlasmaXchange ApartUnlike traditional TPE, PlasmaXchange integrates diagnostics, IV nutrient therapy, and regenerative treatments for a novel approach to detoxification and health improvement. Described as an “oil change for humans,” the process removes toxin-laden plasma and replaces it with natural albumin, restoring cellular vitality.Guided by Data, Disease, and DetectionMDLifespan’s approach is rooted in three pillars: Data, Disease, and Detection. Advanced diagnostics measure toxin levels and track biomarker changes throughout treatment. This data-driven methodology ensures measurable progress and supports long-term health optimization.“Our goal is to empower patients with actionable insights and transformative outcomes,” says Dr. Savage. “By removing harmful toxins and tracking real-time health improvements, we’re setting a new standard in personalized medicine.”Tailored Protocols for Health OptimizationPlasmaXchange offers customized protocols addressing specific health concerns:- MDL Brain: Boosts cognitive performance and rallies against cognitive decline.- MDL Heart: Reduces inflammation and oxidative damage, known to improve cardiovascular health.- MDL Immunity: Enhances immune defenses, addressing infections and chronic conditions like Lyme disease.- MDL Longevity: Reduces aging biomarkers and promotes extended vitality.- MDL Cancer: Focuses on prevention, mitigating toxins and inflammation linked to cancer.- MDL Baby: Promotes prenatal health by eliminating toxins, supporting optimal outcomes for mother and child.Each protocol includes pre- and post-treatment testing, ensuring measurable results and patient confidence.Empowering Patients NationwideAs a Public Benefit Corporation, MDLifespan’s mission is to eliminate toxins and promote public health. Its expansion brings transformative wellness solutions to urban and suburban communities with growing demand for premium health services.Key health risks highlight the urgency of this mission:- Microplastics: Found in 90% of bottled water, causing inflammation, hormone disruption, and heart disease.- PFAS: Linked to cancer and immune suppression, previously impossible to remove.- Heavy Metals: Associated with cognitive decline, heart disease, and kidney damage.With over 300 PlasmaXchange procedures performed to date, MDLifespan’s innovative therapies have transformed patient wellness.“This is more than a medical breakthrough—it’s a movement,” says Dr. Savage.MDLifespan will celebrate its expansion with virtual and in-person events, consultations, and promotions to introduce these protocols to new communities.To read the full press release please visit https://mdlifespan.com/news/mdlifespan-expands-therapeutic-plasma-exchange-nationwide-tackles-chronic-inflammation-and-disease/ About MDLifespanMDLifespan combines decades of medical innovation with a commitment to creating a healthier, toxin-free future. As a Public Benefit Corporation, MDLifespan balances business success with measurable public benefits, delivering solutions that optimize health and vitality.

