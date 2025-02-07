Submit Release
The Soup Cook Off Returns for Another Season of Flavorful Competition

Soup Cook Off Official Logo

Soup Cook Off - It's not just soup; It's an experience

Join us for a soup-filled celebration that will warm your heart and tantalize your taste buds!

— Bryan Siemon
CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for a simmering showdown as the highly anticipated Soup Cook Off Presented by Happie Soul Wellness returns to Carlisle, PA this March! As one of the largest soup festivals in the United States, this semiannual event invites professional and amateur chefs to showcase their best soups, stews, chowders, bisque, and chili. The festival promises a day filled with culinary delights, family fun, and fierce competition.

After drawing a record-breaking crowd of over 1,000 attendees last March, the upcoming event at the Carlisle Expo Center is set to be an even more exciting culinary experience. Guests will have the opportunity to sample over 40 different soups, vote for their favorites, and enjoy music, raffles, and more.

“The Soup Cook Off is more than just a food festival—it’s a celebration of community, creativity, and the timeless comfort of a warm bowl of soup,” said Bryan Siemon, event organizer. “We’re thrilled to bring together talented chefs and enthusiastic food lovers for another unforgettable experience.”

Event Details:
Date: March 2, 2025
Location: Carlisle, PA
Tickets: Available online at soupcookoff.com or at the event

Attendees will not only indulge in a variety of soups but also have the chance to support local businesses and culinary artists. Chefs will compete for coveted Soup Cook Off Trophy, voted for by all the food lovers in attendance.

For vendors, sponsors, or those interested in competing, registration is now open. Visit soupcookoff.com for more details on how to participate in this exciting culinary event.

Gwen Forlizzi
Soup Cook Off, LLC
+1 814-429-3687
thesoup@soupcookoff.com
The Essence of The Soup Cook Off

