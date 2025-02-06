PJR Software Unveils AI-Driven SaaS Platform for Portable Sanitation Industry at WWETT25 Show

Join PJR Software at the WWETT25 Show and Automate your PRO business Address Your Pain Points Manage Your Inventory with AI

Offering No-Contract, Low-Cost, Comprehensive Solutions for Portable Restroom and Waste Management Industries

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PJR Software , a leader in developing Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for blue-collar service companies, is excited to announce the launch of its latest AI and Machine Learning-powered platform.Designed specifically for Portable Restroom Operators (PROs), septic tank servicers, and roll-off dumpster companies, this innovative platform will be showcased at the upcoming WWETT25 Show in Indianapolis, IN, from February 18-20, 2025, at Booth #6661.Revolutionizing Operations with Advanced TechnologyWith over two decades of software development and implementation experience, PJR Software has harnessed the power of AI and Machine Learning to optimize key aspects of operations:- AI Routing Optimization: Efficiently plan routes to save time and fuel. Our Auto-Routing feature drastically minimizes the time planning and assigning - tasks to each route and driver.- AI Equipment and Personnel Tracking: Real-time monitoring ensures assets and staff are effectively utilized. Provides a view into how each piece of equipment is being utilized and how it relates to ROI.- AI Materials Management: Streamlined processes for inventory control.- Job Setup Optimization: Simplified job configurations enhance productivity. Use of Kits and learned setup practices speed up the process and next steps.- Comprehensive Billing & Payments: Integrated systems for seamless operations, including full integration with QuickBooks Online to automatically capture invoice data.These features empower businesses to operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and improve service delivery.Flexible and Economical Pricing:Understanding the financial constraints many service providers face, PJR Software offers its platform with no contracts and zero onboarding fees. This approach provides flexibility and ensures that businesses can access a comprehensive suite of features without hidden costs. Unlike competitors who often charge à la carte for essential services, PJR Software includes them all in a straightforward pricing model.“We’re showing the industry ways to work smarter without worrying about the high user costs found at many of PJR’s closest competitors. Our goal is to innovate the small and medium-sized operators who, until now, can afford to manage their business automatically and benefit from the power of AI and Machine Learning.” - Venu Mandadi, Owner.Engage with PJR Software at WWETT25:Attendees of the WWETT25 Show are invited to visit Booth #6661 to experience firsthand how PJR Software's platform can transform their operations. The team will host a "Challenge Bar Trivia Contest," offering the winner a $250 Gift Card. Additionally, those who sign up for a demo—whether they participate in the trivia or not—will receive a $25 Starbucks Gift Card. Customers who complete the demo and decide to purchase will benefit from a limited 6-month 50% Off subscription to the platform, including user license fees.About PJR Software:PJR Software specializes in delivering cloud-based solutions tailored for the portable restroom rental and waste management industries. By automating workflows, optimizing asset utilization, and enhancing scheduling and billing processes, PJR Software enables businesses to operate more efficiently and profitably.For more information about PJR Software's features and pricing, please visit https://pjrsoftware.com/core-features/ and https://pjrsoftware.com/pricing/ To learn more about the WWETT25 Show, visit https://www.wwettshow.com/en/home.html

PJR Work Smarter, Not Harder with Portable Restroom Operator SaaS

