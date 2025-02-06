This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type, Class I. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.

Affected Product

Product Names: Integrated Arterial Catheters found in Arterial Line Insertion kits, bundles, trays or insertion trays

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)/Item Numbers/UDI: ARTERIAL LINE INSERTION KIT, Item Number ART1185B/10653160379225 ARTERIAL LINE BUNDLE, Item Number ART255/10653160367598 ARTERIAL LINE TRAY, Item Number ART350/10653160362050 ARTERIAL LINE BUNDLE, Item Number ART355/10653160361817 ARTERIAL LINE BUNDLE, Item Number ART355/10653160361817 ARTERIAL LINE INSERTION TRAY, Item Number ART475/10653160367659 ARTERIAL LINE BUNDLE - OR, Item Number ART535A/10653160367604 ARTERIAL LINE TRAY, Item Number ART545A/10653160375135 ARTERIAL LINE INSERTION KIT, Item Number ART775C/10653160366102 ARTERIAL LINE TRAY, Item Number ART840/10653160366966 ARTERIAL LINE KIT, Item Number ART890B/10653160360834 ARTERIAL LINE TRAY, Item Number ART600/10653160312727 ARTERIAL LINE TRAY, Item Number ART690/10653160318019



What to Do

Do not use Integrated Arterial Catheters found in Arterial Line Insertion kits, bundles, trays or insertion trays from affected item numbers and lots.

On December 31, 2024, Medline Industries, LP, sent all affected customers a Medical Device Recall letter recommending the following actions:

Check stock immediately for affected item numbers and lot numbers.

Quarantine all affected product.

Complete the response form at https://recalls.medline.com, using Recall Reference #: R-24-278-FGX1 and the recall code included in the letter. L List the quantity of affected product in inventory. Complete and submit the form even if there is no affected product. Accounts will receive over-labels for affected inventory after the response form is submitted.

Remove the affected component before using the kit. This instruction will be included on the new label.

Distributors and others who have resold or transferred this product must notify those recipients of this recall.

Reason for Recall

Medline Industries, LP, is recalling Integrated Arterial Catheters due to a manufacturing issue that caused excess material to be present on the catheter hub. If a catheter with excess material at the hub is used, that material could detach, potentially entering the body at the place it is inserted or entering the bloodstream.

The use of affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including blockage of blood vessels (embolism) and death.

There have been no reported injuries. There have been no reports of death.

Device Use

Medline Industries, LP, Integrated Arterial Catheters are found in Arterial Line Insertion kits, bundles, trays or insertion trays. An arterial catheter is used to continuously monitor blood pressure and take blood samples from patients.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact Medline Industries, LP, Recall Department at 866-359-1704 or recalls@medline.com.

Full List of Affected Devices

Medline Item Number Lot Numbers ART1185B 2024102590 ART255 2024082690, 2024101590 ART350 2024093090 ART355 2024081290, 2024112590 ART475 2024100790, 2024073090, 2024081590, 2024090990 ART535A 2024100890, 2024080190 ART545A 2024102890 ART600 2024101090 ART690 2024092490 ART775C 2024083090 ART840 2024082390, 2024093090 ART890B 2024100990

Additional FDA Resources

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)

The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from manufacturing through distribution to patient use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified, and problems potentially corrected more quickly.

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.