Advanced Persistent Threat Market

APT-like cyberattacks are on the rise globally, which is primarily driving the significant expansion of the Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) security market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Defending Against Cyber Threats: The Rise of the Advanced Persistent Threat Market ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global advanced persistent threat market was valued at $5.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $30.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2030. The global advanced persistent threat market share is segmented based on deployment mode, services, solutions, and region. By deployment mode, it is classified into cloud and on-premise. By services, it is classified into Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), endpoint protection, Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/ IPS), sandboxing, Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), forensic analysis, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. By deployment type, the on-premise sub-segment dominated the market in 2019, whereas the cloud sub-segment is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. The rising demand for cloud-based APT protection is mostly due to its affordability, critical role in disaster recovery, rising concern about integrated safety standards among businesses, and accessibility of cloud security services for both small and large firms. Increasing dependability and simple data access are encouraging the use of cloud services in many businesses, which is driving the segment revenue growth globally. The market for ATP protection has changed over the past years, moving from typical, simple malware outbreaks to complex and zero-day threats. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players profiled in the advanced persistent threat industry report include Cisco Systems, Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab., ESET spol. S r.o., Sophos Ltd., Forcepoint, VMware, Inc, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, LLC, and F-Secure. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Industry● Due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the world's economies are currently experiencing a severe crisis● Coronavirus-based hacking has been used by a number of Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups, including those funded by governments and cybercriminals, to infect victims' computers and spread malware● For instance, the North Korean-based threat group Kimsuky started employing spear-phishing emails with the topic COVID-19 in March 2020, as its first infection vector● The emails have malicious attachments and a bug that enables remote code execution by taking advantage of a weakness in the Microsoft Office OLE interface to spread malware The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

