Acrow 700XS® Towers Provide Critical Support to Damaged Interstate Bridge in Ohio

Modular steel structures enable inspection, demolition and repair to proceed safely

Acrow’s many years of engineering and supplying shoring systems under emergency conditions make us an ideal partner in restoring damaged or destroyed infrastructure.” — Jim Porreca, Market Development Manager, Acrow

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acrow , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, announced today 10 of its modular steel Acrow 700XSTowers have been installed to support a damaged bridge that carries eight lanes of Interstate 471 traffic between Cincinnati, Ohio, and Newport, Kentucky. The support structures will remain in place throughout the partial demolition and reconstruction of the bridge.An intense fire under the Ohio approach to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge in early November 2024 caused significant structural issues, which led to the immediate closure of both northbound and southbound lanes. Although officials were able to reopen three northbound lanes the next evening, the remaining closures led to excessive delays on the heavily traveled route.Shortly after the fire was brought under control, the Ohio Department of Transportation awarded the contract for the repairs to The Great Lakes Construction Co. The damage to the southbound side was so severe, however, that it was considered unsafe for any further inspection or repair work to begin until the structure was stabilized. After working closely with the state’s contractor, Acrow provided P.E.-stamped plans for seven Acrow 700XS Towers, which were rapidly assembled and installed. Scott Patterson, P.E., Acrow’s Vice–President - Engineering, was the project engineer and provided on-site technical support.With the bridge stabilized, inspectors were able to safely conduct a comprehensive inspection, which showed more damage than expected to load-bearing beams on the southbound approach span. Three additional Acrow Towers were ordered, enabling the partial demolition work to begin. Acrow’s Towers will be in place until the reconstruction of the bridge is completed, which is now expected to be in March 2025.Assembled using Acrow’s steel bridge components, Acrow’s heavy-duty 700XS Towers are part of the company’s line of shoring products that also includes Acrow Series 300 Towers, Acrow SuperpropShores and SuperpropTowers. Acrow’s shoring equipment is held in stock for immediate delivery and modular components enable expedited delivery to the most challenging locations. Pre-engineered for rapid and trouble-free assembly and disassembly to facilitate re-deployment, structures are supplied with a comprehensive package of technical support.“We’re extremely proud to be a part of this important project,” said Acrow’s Market Development Manager, Jim Porreca. “Acrow’s many years of engineering and supplying shoring systems under emergency conditions make us an ideal partner in restoring damaged or destroyed infrastructure.”Added Russ Parisi, Vice President North America “Our wide range of durable shoring solutions provide cost-effective options for contractors and project owners. Manufactured in Acrow’s Pennsylvania fabricating facility with high-strength steel from ISO-certified mills to ensure product safety and durability, our innovative shoring systems offer versatility across multiple structural shoring applications.”About AcrowAcrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com # # #

