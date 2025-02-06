Celona and stc Group Launch Private 5G Solution to Drive Business Efficiency in Middle East

Celona and stc Group have announced a new partnership, launching a private 5G edge computing technology network solution for enterprises in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The digital solution increases operational efficiencies by lowering total cost and accelerating time-to-market.

The solution avoids the challenges commonly faced with Wi-Fi networks and provide secure, reliable connectivity in hard-to-reach places.



CAMPBELL, Calif. and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, a pioneer in private 5G networks, and stc Group, a leading digital enabler, have partnered to launch a new generation of private 5G digital solutions, allowing businesses to scale up their wireless connectivity in a cost-efficient manner. The partnership aligns with stc Group’s commitment to driving development and efficiency across the Middle East region with new solutions to support digital transformation.

The partnership between Celona and stc Group will expedite the deployment of new automation applications, enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs and addressing operational challenges by leveraging stc Group’s expertise in cloud and IoT services. This collaboration will lower total cost of ownership and accelerate time-to-market for the launch of new products and services across industries such as oil and gas, logistics, warehousing, mining, and manufacturing.

stc Group and Celona’s new private 5G network service will utilize private networks to meet the growing demand for secure, reliable wireless performance, coverage, and connectivity required by a new era of network-dependent business applications, IoT systems, and cybersecurity integration. Enterprises in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain will benefit from swift deployment of private wireless networks to support their automation and modernization initiatives.

Saud Alsheraihi, stc Group Products & Solutions VP, said, “This partnership with Celona marks a significant milestone in stc Group's mission to drive digital transformation and operational efficiency. By integrating Celona's cutting-edge private 5G technology, we are proudly enabling businesses in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain to modernize their operations, reduce costs, and accelerate their time-to-market. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing innovative digital solutions that empower enterprises to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

Rajeev Shah, Celona’s Co-founder and CEO, said, “stc Group is a digital transformation visionary with a clear strategy for driving economic growth and efficiency through digitization. We are honored that they have chosen to power their industrial transformation initiatives with the Celona private 5G solution, driving Connected Mines, Connected Supply Chains, Connected Warehouses, and Connected Manufacturing throughout the region with a robust solution that will drive business success.”

About Celona

Based in Silicon Valley, Celona is a pioneer and leading innovator of enterprise private wireless solutions. The company offers a turnkey private 5G solution that enables enterprises to address their growing needs for secure and reliable wireless connectivity for critical business applications. Celona private 5G has been deployed by a wide range of global customers across industries. To date, the company has raised over $135 million in venture funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, NTT Ventures, Cervin Ventures, DigitalBridge and Qualcomm Ventures. For more information, please visit celona.io.

About stc Group

stc Group is an enabler of digital transformation, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

To know more about stc group: Click here

