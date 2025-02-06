Legislative Committee Approves Bill Prohibiting Possession of Unauthorized Articles by State Correctional Inmates
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025
Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878
PIERRE, S.D. – Senate Bill 59, a bill introduced by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and which would revise provisions relating to the delivery, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of unauthorized articles in a state correctional facility, was unanimously approved Thursday by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“This legislation protects our correctional officers from devices being used to put our officers and other inmates in danger,” said Attorney General Jackley.
Senate Bill 59, as approved in committee, now goes to the Senate floor for final Senate consideration.
The bill can be read here:
-30-
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.