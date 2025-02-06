Submit Release
Legislative Committee Approves Bill Prohibiting Possession of Unauthorized Articles by State Correctional Inmates

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878 

PIERRE, S.D. – Senate Bill 59, a bill introduced by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and which would revise provisions relating to the delivery, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of unauthorized articles in a state correctional facility, was unanimously approved Thursday by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“This legislation protects our correctional officers from devices being used to put our officers and other inmates in danger,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Senate Bill 59, as approved in committee, now goes to the Senate floor for final Senate consideration.

