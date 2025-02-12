Kitchen Art Searches up 18% as Homeowners Look for Affordable Ways for a glow up

The Comfort Food Art Prints Capsule Collection By Veranito

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners looking to give their kitchen a makeover are increasingly searching for affordable new art, research shows. Veranito , a Newcastle-based print studio known for its bold and playful wall art, has identified a surge in demand for kitchen-themed typography prints.Analysis of Google trends and search data in the past 12 months has revealed that Google searches for kitchen prints have risen 18% year on year, with over 6,600 searches conducted on Google in the UK for kitchen prints in the past month alone.“Kitchens are no longer just functional spaces, they’ve become central to social life at home,” said Michael Adams, founder of veranito.co.uk . “We've seen a rise in demand for typography art for the kitchen as people look for affordable ways to give their space the glow up they want”Homeowners are increasingly turning to wall art to personalize their kitchen spaces, with many opting for designs that reflect their favourite food and drink, giving colourful talking points to their walls. Typography prints have become a key part of modern kitchen décor, offering a stylish yet light-hearted way to make a statement.The trend reflects a broader move toward personal expression in interior design within the kitchen. As more homeowners look for affordable, creative ways to refresh their spaces, kitchen wall art continues to grow in popularity, blending style, personality, and a touch of humour.About VeranitoVeranito is a Newcastle based print studio known for it's collections of personality-driven wall art and prints with a colourful but minimalist taste, inspired by pop culture and current events.

