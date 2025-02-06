Australia, Japan, Philippines, and United States Conducted Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY -- The combined defense and armed forces of Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States, demonstrating a collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, conducted a multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, Feb. 5.

