Noted South Carolina Attorney James Griffin to Join Oberheiden P.C. as Local Counsel

Dallas, TX, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oberheiden P.C. announces that noted South Carolina attorney James (“Jim”) Griffin will join the firm as Local Counsel.



In more than 35 years of legal practice, Mr. Griffin has achieved several hard-earned victories for his clients. He has successfully handled numerous high-stakes civil and criminal matters in both state and federal court. He is perhaps most well-known for his representation of Alex Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina attorney who was accused of murdering his wife and son, during a six-week trial that received national media coverage and spawned two docu-series (in which Mr. Griffin was featured) on HBO Max and Fox Nation, two movies and multiple books.



“A Relentless Advocate for His Clients”



Mr. Griffin focuses his practice on civil and criminal litigation, handling high-stakes and high-profile cases on behalf of both individuals and companies. He has particular experience representing healthcare providers in federal enforcement matters, which is a core area of Oberheiden P.C.’s practice. But, his experience is also much broader—extending from defending clients against serious white-collar and violent criminal allegations to representing federal whistleblowers in qui tam actions under the False Claims Act. These are also core areas of the firm’s practice.



“We are extremely proud to have Jim Griffin join our team as Local Counsel,” says founding attorney Nick Oberheiden.“ Not only is Jim an extremely capable attorney, but his national reputation will be a valuable asset to many of our clients as well. Going forward, I am confident that many of the firm’s clients will benefit greatly from having Jim on their side.”



As Local Counsel, Mr. Griffin will represent select clients of Oberheiden P.C. facing civil and criminal litigation in South Carolina’s state and federal courts. He will also remain in his position as a Member Attorney at Griffin Humphries LLC.

About Oberheiden P.C.



Comprised of former high-level government officials and Justice Department prosecutors, Oberheiden P.C. represents businesses, professionals, and organizations in complex and sensitive investigations as well as in litigation matters involving federal laws and regulations.



