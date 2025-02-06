OHA is Administrative Agent & Joint Lead Arranger of Private Unitranche Financing Supporting Berkshire Partners’ Acquisition of Triumvirate Environmental

New York, New York, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Hill Advisors (“OHA”) served as Administrative Agent and Joint Lead Arranger for the private unitranche facility used to support the acquisition of Triumvirate Environmental, Inc. (“Triumvirate”) by Berkshire Partners. Triumvirate is a specialized commercial waste management and environmental services provider to companies in the life sciences, healthcare, education and industrial markets. The financing consists of a unitranche term loan, delayed draw term loan and revolver.

OHA’s financing flexibility and structuring expertise combined with its existing relationship with Berkshire Partners positioned it to quickly diligence the opportunity and provide the sponsor with a tailored financing solution.

“We are pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with Berkshire Partners and employ OHA’s full-service capabilities to deliver an effective financing solution for this transaction,” said Eric Muller, Partner and Portfolio Manager at OHA. “Triumvirate has demonstrated its ability to carve out a niche competitive position within the industry and we look forward to helping advance the company’s growth trajectory.”

###

About OHA: Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to deliver a consistent track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm manages approximately $71 billion of capital across credit strategies, including private credit, high yield bonds, leveraged loans, stressed and distressed debt and collateralized loan obligations as of September 30, 2024. OHA’s emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners provides access to a proprietary opportunity set, allowing for customized credit solutions across market cycles.

With over 400 experienced professionals across six global offices, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visit oakhilladvisors.com.

About Triumvirate Environmental: Founded in 1988, Triumvirate Environmental provides sustainable environmental solutions to leading companies in the Life Sciences, Healthcare, Education, and Advanced Manufacturing end markets. The company operates across North America serving more than 4,000 customers across 50 locations. Triumvirate Environmental’s highly trained experts help organizations reduce waste, save money, stay safe and compliant, manage risk, protect their reputation, and achieve ambitious sustainability goals. Using the most innovative technology and proven safety measures, we ensure environmental, health, and safety compliance for companies across service locations in North America. For more information, visit triumvirate.com.

About Berkshire Partners: Berkshire Partners is a 100% employee-owned, multi-sector specialist investor in private and public equity. The firm’s private equity team invests in well-positioned, growing companies across business & consumer services, healthcare, industrials, and technology & communications. Berkshire is currently investing from its Fund XI, which held its final closing in 2024 with approximately $7.8 billion in commitments. Since inception, Berkshire Partners has made more than 150 private equity investments and has a strong history of collaborating with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests. The firm's public equity group, Stockbridge, founded in 2007, manages a concentrated portfolio seeking attractive long-term investments. For additional information, visit berkshirepartners.com.

Natalie Harvard, Head of Investor Relations & Partner Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. 212-326-1505 nharvard@oakhilladvisors.com Kristin Celestino, Public Relations Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. 817-215-2934 kcelestino@oakhilladvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.