North Texas Took Center Stage at Advanced Therapies Week 2025, Highlighting Innovation and Collaboration in Life Sciences

DALLAS, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From January 20-23, 2025, North Texas took center stage as a global hub for innovation during Advanced Therapies Week (ATW) 2025. This signature event showcased the intersection of cutting-edge science, transformative healthcare solutions, and dynamic regional collaboration. Hosted in Dallas, ATW 2025 convened industry leaders, researchers, and visionaries to explore the future of cell and gene therapy. From breakthroughs in gene editing to scalable advancements in cell therapy manufacturing, the event underscored the immense potential of advanced therapies to transform medicine and improve lives worldwide.

“Our region is experiencing an Innovation Renaissance, where biology, technology, and collaboration are converging to redefine what’s possible,” said Kathleen Otto-Rosenblum, CEO of BioNTX. “Advanced Therapies Week was a powerful reminder of North Texas’ unique ability to foster groundbreaking solutions and position itself as a leader in life sciences.”

One of the week’s highlights was a tour of Pegasus Park, a premier hub for life sciences innovation in Dallas, designed to spotlight the thriving ecosystem North Texas has cultivated. Sponsored by Pegasus Park, with the support of the Dallas Regional Chamber and BioNTX, the tour highlighted Pegasus Park as a testament to the region’s dedication to advancing scientific discovery and supporting entrepreneurial growth.

“We’re proud to be part of North Texas’ extraordinary momentum in life sciences,” said Matt Crommett, Managing Director, LH Capital, Inc. and Lyda Hill Philanthropies. “Events like Advanced Therapies Week highlight the collaborative spirit and cutting-edge advancements that are defining our region and shaping the future.”

The Dallas Regional Chamber emphasized how ATW 2025 showcased the region's unique strengths. "With our unmatched accessibility and central location, number of direct flights, and rapidly growing life science ecosystem, our region is perfect for conferences like Advanced Therapies week," said Kelly Cloud, Vice President of Economic Development. "Dallas-Fort Worth is a hub for innovation and opportunity, and this event demonstrated how our collaborative community is shaping the future of health care."

Advanced Therapies Week also set the stage for BioNTX’s continued efforts to accelerate growth in the cell and gene therapy sector. The upcoming iC³ Summit, taking place September 16th-17th, 2025 in Dallas, Texas, will further spotlight the transformative potential of advanced therapies while exploring the role of artificial intelligence and collaboration in driving innovation.

“North Texas is thriving because of the shared vision and dedication of organizations like the Lyda Hill Foundation, the Dallas Regional Chamber, and the entire life sciences community,” Otto added. “Together, we’re not just keeping pace with innovation—we’re leading it.”

About the iC³® Life Science Summit

The iC³ Life Science Summit is a premier event uniting leaders, innovators, and stakeholders across the life sciences and healthcare industries. It serves as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and recognition, empowering the industry to address challenges, uncover opportunities, and drive transformation. For more information on the iC3 Life Science Summit visit here.

About BioNTX

BioNTX is the bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization serving North Texas. The organization fosters innovation and community through collaborative networking events, educational programming, professional development, market visibility, a purchasing consortium, and by being the voice for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community.

About Pegasus Park

Pegasus Park is a 26-acre, mixed-use office campus consisting of more than 885,000 square feet of office and amenities space across multiple buildings. The development includes an 18-story office tower, BioLabs, a state-of-the-art incubator laboratory and office facility for startup life sciences companies, Bridge Labs, a purpose-built institutional quality non-incubator life sciences building with laboratory and office space, and nonprofit and social impact shared spaces. The campus also offers vibrant entertainment and dining venues. The campus catalyzes a more robust life science ecosystem in North Texas and strengthens the local nonprofit sector through a dedicated social impact hub occupying five floors of the office tower. Strategically located in the heart of the rapidly expanding Innovation District, between the Dallas Design Center and the Southwestern Medical District in Dallas, Pegasus Park is a premier hub of innovation.

Media Contact:

Eric Moore

BioNTX

972.679.6056

emoore@biontx.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.