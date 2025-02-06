APCU/Center Parc Credit Union Adopts Point Predictive's IEValidate™ to Transform Member Income and Employment Documentation Requirements

Credit Union enhances lending efficiency by giving underwriters a frictionless solution that is far more efficient and easier on members than paystubs and bank statements for validating income and employment

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Predictive, the leader in risk solutions for consumer lending, today announced that Atlanta-based APCU/Center Parc Credit Union has implemented IEValidate, its innovative income and employment validation solution. This strategic adoption aims to streamline the lending process for members while strengthening the credit union's fraud prevention capabilities.

In an era where traditional income verification methods often create friction in the lending process, APCU/Center Parc recognized the need for a more efficient solution. IEValidate provides their underwriters with a frictionless way to validate member income and employment, eliminating the reliance on traditional paystubs which can be both difficult to evaluate and susceptible to forgery.

The solution offers several key advantages for the credit union:

Eliminates paystubs, streamlining 80% or more of loans.

Taps into insights from over 300 million reported incomes.

Screens against 22 million reported employers and over 14,000 fake employers.

Delivers income and employment evaluation on 100% of loan requests.

"Point Predictive is fundamentally changing how income and employment are validated in the lending industry," said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. "Traditional methods like paystubs are not only burdensome for members, but they are also easily forged making paystub reviews both time consuming and ineffective. Our collaboration with APCU/Center Parc, will enable them to instantly validate both income and employment on every single application without holding up the lending process by requesting paystubs or bank statements.”

The implementation of IEValidate gives APCU/Center Parc access to Point Predictive's proprietary data repository, which includes over 300 million income reports and information on 22 million employers. This comprehensive database, combined with sophisticated validation processes, enables the credit union to make faster, more confident lending decisions without requiring members to provide traditional documentation.

"IEValidate allows us to enhance our member experience by removing unnecessary friction from the loan application process," said Blake Graham, President/CEO of APCU/Center Parc. "The solution provides our underwriters with clear, objective information they need to make confident decisions, replacing the subjective nature of traditional paystub review with reliable, data-driven insights."

Early adopters of IEValidate have reported doubling their loan conversion rates when eliminating paystub requirements for low-risk applications, while maintaining strong portfolio performance.

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company's data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund the majority of loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as paystubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Subsequently, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize a more profitable bottom line.

About Atlanta Postal Credit Union

At APCU/Center Parc, providing our members first-class service has always been our priority. We're a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to helping hardworking people save money and prosper. For 100 years, we've stayed true to these beliefs. As Georgia's oldest credit union, we're proud of our tradition of service. Over the years, APCU/Center Parc assets have grown from an initial investment of $2,505 to more than $2.3 billion. Today, we're one of the largest credit unions in the country. We're proud to serve more than 108,000 members nationwide with a full complement of financial products and services designed to save them money. For more information, visit www.apcu.com. This credit union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

