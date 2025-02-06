Laser-Assisted ENT Surgery Market Size Set to Reach $513.78 Million by 2031, Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

The global laser-assisted ENT surgery market Share is projected to grow from US$ 254.14 million in 2023 to US$ 513.78 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.2%. The growth is fueled by the increasing prevalence of ENT disorders, the shift towards minimally invasive surgeries, and advancements in laser technology.

US & Canada, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “Laser-Assisted ENT Surgeries Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Laser Type (C02 Laser, Nd:YAG Laser, Diode Laser, Blue Laser, KTP Laser, Argon Laser, and Other Laser Types), Surgery Type [Laser Laryngeal Surgery, Laser Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (LESS), Laser-Assisted Uvulopalatoplasty (LAUP), Laser-Assisted Stapedotomy, Laser-Assisted Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy, Laser Turbinates Reduction, Transoral Laser Microsurgery (TLM), Nasal Surgery, and Other Surgery Types], End User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics, Physician Offices, and Other End Users), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and Middle East and Africa)”





The global laser-assisted ENT surgery market is recording significant growth. Key factors driving growth of the market are increasing prevalence of ENT disorders and surging demand for outpatient procedures. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.





Laser-Assisted ENT Surgeries Market Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The laser-assisted ENT surgery market was valued at US$ 254.14 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 513.78 million by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 9.2% during 2023–2031. The laser device renders a directed beam of light that is used in procedures, affording precision treatment with lesser chances of bleeding, edema, and faster recovery than conventional surgical methods. Many ENT (ear, nose, and throat) conditions can be treated using lasers for tumor removal, treatment of vocal cord disorders, and correction of airway obstructions.

Increasing Prevalence of ENT Disorders: With an increasing trend in advanced surgical interventions of conditions such as chronic sinusitis, sleep apnea, hearing loss, and tumors of the head and neck, an article in the journal Rhinology, 2024, states that the prevalence of chronic rhinosinusitis ranges from 5% to 12%, of which 20% of affected individuals worldwide have nasal polyps. According to the National Council on Aging, Inc., hearing loss affects ~60.7 million Americans aged 12 and older. Approximately 15.5% (44.1 million) of American adults aged 20 and older have hearing loss. Further, the increasing prevalence of ENT disorders is accompanied by a heightened awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. Therefore, the patients are willing to seek advanced therapies in shaping the new scenario of otolaryngological treatments. This trend is further strengthened by the evolution of diagnostic tools that help in earlier diagnosis of ENT conditions. Immediate to diagnosis, the chances of requiring surgical intervention increase which boosts laser-assisted surgeries. With the aging of the population, the demand for effective innovative treatments for ENT disorders is booming. The idea of laser-assisted surgeries is a very attractive one for treating these disorders as they are inherently minimally invasive, catering to the booming flow of patients toward procedures that rapidly promise return to normal and shorter periods of postoperative discomfort.

Surging Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures: Medical technology improves, practitioners and patients both tend by nature toward the least invasive surgery that allows for fast recovery and better outcomes. Where old-school invasiveness is turned upside down by modern laser technology guaranteeing and providing accuracy and efficiency, ENT surgery shows all the final aspects of such a transition. Minimally invasive ENT procedures involve either very small cuts or none at all, which greatly reduce complication risks, postoperative pain, and length of hospital stays. The RAPIDO ENT BLUE marks a new offering in portable laser systems that meet the requirements of many clinical applications by providing contact or non-contact treatment modes. Because of its portability and versatility, it would instantly attract health care personnel interested in extending their surgical capacity without the need for extensive infrastructure. The high degree of accuracy afforded by laser technology allows surgeons to maintain the very fine line between targeting necessary tissues while sparing surrounding areas-and this is of utmost importance in delicate interventions on throat and nasal passages. Speedier recoveries are possible with laser surgeries, allowing patients to return to their normal life sooner. Therefore, the far-reaching adoption of minimally invasive procedures is transforming the laser-assisted ENT market, creating huge opportunities for growth and innovation.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players : Major companies operating in the laser-assisted ENT surgery market include American Medical Systems, Biolitec, Boston Scientific Corporation, Jena Surgical, Lumenis, Deka, Gigaa Laser, Intros Medical Laser GmbH, Convergent Laser Technologies, and Carleton Medical Ltd.



: Major companies operating in the laser-assisted ENT surgery market include American Medical Systems, Biolitec, Boston Scientific Corporation, Jena Surgical, Lumenis, Deka, Gigaa Laser, Intros Medical Laser GmbH, Convergent Laser Technologies, and Carleton Medical Ltd. Trending Topics: Laser treatment for snoring and sleep apnea, endoscopic laser surgery for nasal obstruction, laser-assisted cochlear implant surgery, pediatric ENT laser surgeries, laser for vocal cord lesions and laryngeal cancer, etc.





Global Headlines on Laser-Assisted ENT Surgeries

Physician First in US to Use Blue Laser for Early Vocal Fold Cancer

Fotona Purchases Dental Division of A.R.C. LASER





Market Segmentation

Based on laser type, the laser-assisted ENT surgery market is segmented into C0 2 laser, Nd: YAG laser, diode laser, blue laser, KTP laser, argon laser, and other laser types. The CO₂ laser segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.



laser, Nd: YAG laser, diode laser, blue laser, KTP laser, argon laser, and other laser types. The CO₂ laser segment held the largest share of the market in 2023. The laser-assisted ENT surgery market, based on surgery type, is segmented into laser laryngeal surgery, laser endoscopic sinus surgery, laser-assisted uvulopalatoplasty, laser-assisted stapedotomy, laser-assisted tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy, laser turbinates reduction, transoral laser microsurgery, nasal surgery, and others. The laser-assisted tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy segment held the largest market share in 2023.



The laser-assisted ENT surgery market, based on end user, is segmented into hospitals and specialty clinics, physician offices, and others. The hospitals and specialty clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023.



The laser-assisted ENT surgery market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Conclusion

Rising demand for minimally invasive operations, high prevalence of ENT disorders, and laser technology development are driving strong growth in the worldwide laser-assisted ENT surgery market. As laser surgery provides key advantages including decreased bleeding, smaller recovery times, and improved accuracy, it is becoming the most popular method for addressing many ENT issues including chronic sinusitis, snoring, sleep apnea, and vocal cord lesions. Laser-assisted techniques are also becoming more popular then in pediatric medicine. Moreover, companies are more and more using these technologies in laryngeal cancer therapy. Key players including medical device firms, research institutions, and medical personnel need to keep refining laser-assisted treatments in order to match patients' different needs as the market changes. For market participants to develop, improve patient care, and steer the future of ENT surgery, this changing scene offers many chances.





