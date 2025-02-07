SAMUEL MANCINI, ERIC WEST, AND KEDWARD AVILÉS

KEDWARD AVILÉS, SAMUEL MANCINI AND ERIC WEST SCORE HISTORIC LATIN CHART HIT IN THE UK WITH "TÚ ELIGES".

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global superstars Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini, and Eric West are continuing their rapid rise in the international music scene with their infectious single "Tú Eliges (Choose)." Co-written by legendary producer-songwriters Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis (known for their iconic music with Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, George Michael and Mariah Carey), alongside two-time Grammy nominees Bryan Abrams, Mark Calderon, Kevin Thornton, and Sam Watters from '90s group Color Me Badd, the track is proving to be a major global force.

Earlier this year, “Tú Eliges” made an unforgettable debut by topping the Billboard Latin Digital Sales Chart, marking a historic achievement for Jam & Lewis—their first time ever reaching the #1 spot on the Billboard Latin charts. In doing so, the song dethroned the highly anticipated new single from Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, a feat that added a new chapter to Latin music history.

Now, the single has made another breakthrough, debuting at #49 on the Official UK Singles Chart and #48 on the Official UK Downloads Chart. This is a significant milestone, as “Tú Eliges” is the first Spanish-language song to reach the Top 50 of the UK Singles Sales Chart in nearly seven years—since J Balvin's "X" peaked at #46 in 2018. The track also made an impact on the iTunes Latin Chart in the UK, where it hit #1 and saw four remixes chart in the Top 5.

This rare success in the UK highlights the growing influence of Latin music outside its traditional markets. Breaking into the UK charts with a Spanish-language song is an incredibly rare feat, underscoring the song’s international appeal and the immense crossover potential of Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini, and Eric West. With the UK traditionally dominated by English-language hits, “Tú Eliges” marks a major moment for Spanish-language music, demonstrating its growing global reach.

Currently on their worldwide promotional tour, Avilés, Mancini, and West delivered an electrifying performance of "Tú Eliges" on the iconic morning show En La Mañana in San Juan, Puerto Rico. As their global tour continues, fans can look forward to more high-energy performances and exciting collaborations that will undoubtedly solidify their place as rising stars in the international music scene.

On Tuesday, February 4th, West graced the star-studded runway at the 9th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York City. West made a striking entrance, wearing a tailored blue Thom Browne suit, paired with Prada shoes and Celine sunglasses. As he confidently strutted down the runway, the crowd erupted in applause, while his own track, “Tu Eliges,” played as his exclusive runway anthem. West shared the spotlight with an esteemed group of pop culture icons, including Mario Cantone, Nigel Barker, and Don Lemon, adding to the evening’s vibrant energy, with Mancini and Avilés seated front and center, alongside stars from the worlds of film, music, and television, including Tamron Hall, Tashiana Washington, Crystal Waters, Liris Crosse, and Unique Zayas, all contributing to the dynamic energy of the night.

“Tú Eliges” is more than just a hit single—it’s a testament to the power of Latin music breaking boundaries and resonating across cultures, setting the stage for even greater global triumphs.

About Samuel Mancini:

Samuel Mancini has quickly reestablished himself as one of Billboard’s Top Emerging Artists. His recent single “SOAK” has been a global sensation, topping the US R&B iTunes Chart at #1, peaking at #3 on the UK R&B iTunes Chart, and charting in over 40 countries. The track also entered the Billboard R&B Singles Top 10 and reached #32 on the UK chart. Mancini’s earlier mixtape, FEED THE FIRE, cracked the Top 25 on the Billboard Albums Chart, further solidifying his reputation as a forward-thinking and versatile artist. A true multitalented star, Mancini has also appeared in films with icons like Diane Keaton and Timothée Chalamet.

About Eric West:

Eric West, named a "Style Icon" by GQ and Cosmopolitan’s "Hottest Actor of the Year," brings his undeniable charisma to “Tú Eliges.” A seasoned artist with notable accolades, including the Future Style Icon Award at the 9th Annual Style Awards and VIBE Magazine’s NEXT Award, West has partnered with global brands such as Coach, Lexus, and Intel. His film credits include starring alongside Bruce Willis in Fortress, appearing in Amazon’s Just for Showmance, and in the British box-office hit The Hurler: A Champion's Tale. West continues to make waves in both the entertainment and fashion industries.

About Kedward Avilés:

Kedward Avilés, a beloved figure in Puerto Rico, brings his dynamic mix of musical and theatrical talent to “Tú Eliges.” Known for his roles in the film adaptation of West Side Story and the hit television series Súper Chef, Avilés has also performed in major theater productions like Evita and Into The Woods. He’s been featured at prestigious global events such as the 2020 Inauguration and the 500th anniversary of San Juan. Additionally, Avilés has appeared in campaigns for top brands, including Honda, Hyundai, and Pepsi.

