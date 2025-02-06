Submit Release
China News Network Reports: Treasures in Yiwu New Year

BEIJING, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world celebrates Chinese New Year, China News Network reports that the festive spirit spreads across oceans with goods from Yiwu, a vibrant city in East China's Zhejiang Province. 

A hub of commerce, Yiwu offers everything you want, from daily essentials to rare delights, such as bespoke jewelry and unique household decor.

It is also a tourist paradise, rich in culture, with its name "Yi" symbolizing integrity, a principle embraced by its business people.

The AI-composed track "Treasures in Yiwu New Year" invites you to experience its unique flavor.

PR Contact Name: Wen, Tianxia
Email: guojixinwenbu@chinanews.com.cn

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/caf85b0a-eae5-4720-bb45-37c323881380


