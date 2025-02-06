Optimizes immediate and intelligent upselling for all QSR brands

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presto Phoenix, Inc., the best-capitalized and largest American drive-thru Voice AI company for the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry, today announced the launch of Presto Voice™ Menu Unification, a transformative product that streamlines the disparate restaurant menu data in a given brand into a structured and centralized data format. This innovative solution enables QSR brands to frictionlessly and optimally adopt Presto’s industry-leading drive-thru Voice AI solution without having to spend time and capital to standardize the menu themselves.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Menu Unification product,” said Gee Lefevre, CEO of Presto. “It allows for centralized control and precise updates across locations, which is key for QSR brands to frictionlessly adopt drive-thru Voice AI. Presto’s decade of restaurant experience means we understand how localized menu-related data can be, and how powerful it can be to turn the dynamic and unstructured data into a simple, structured product that all QSR brands can adopt immediately."

Presto Voice is recognized as an industry-leading Voice AI product that automates drive-thru order-taking, alleviates staff from excessive multitasking, increases revenue with consistent upselling, and optimizes the guest experience. The new Menu Unification feature significantly elevates Presto Voice by providing the best upsell opportunities in Voice AI for the drive-thru, unlocking benefits and customization opportunities driven by data insights previously unavailable to QSR operators.

Key features include:

Preference-Based Upsells: Suggesting additional menu items tailored to the current order.

Suggesting additional menu items tailored to the current order. Time-Based Upsells: Recommending menu items based on seasonality, day of the week, time of day, or duration of time.

Recommending menu items based on seasonality, day of the week, time of day, or duration of time. Item Modification Upsells: Offering upgrades to existing items such as premium proteins, toppings, or side additions.

Offering upgrades to existing items such as premium proteins, toppings, or side additions. Brand-Level Menu Management: Allowing simultaneous management of multiple restaurant locations and menus rather than adjusting individual locations.

Allowing simultaneous management of multiple restaurant locations and menus rather than adjusting individual locations. Efficient Menu Updates: Enabling extensive menu combinations and updates with greater ease and accuracy.

Enabling extensive menu combinations and updates with greater ease and accuracy. Streamlined Menu Deployment: Accelerating the onboarding of new locations and implementation of menu updates.

Accelerating the onboarding of new locations and implementation of menu updates. Enhanced Order Taking: Providing seamless conversational flows that create a more fluid customer order-taking experience.



Nannette Richardson, VP of Marketing at Yoshinoya America, commented, "As Presto Voice has started optimizing our upsells in the drive-thru, we've already seen more than double the amount of spring rolls sold. We welcome the opportunities Menu Unification brings and the upsell customization that it unlocks for us."

Presto is currently completing live tests of Presto Voice Menu Unification at Yoshinoya and plans to expand this groundbreaking technology to its other clients. With this initiative, Presto aims to revolutionize the drive-thru experience, paving the way for QSR operators to benefit from cutting-edge advancements in Voice AI—all while enhancing customer satisfaction and driving profitability.



About Presto Phoenix, Inc.

Presto Phoenix, Inc. is the largest American drive-thru Voice AI provider to the restaurant industry. Presto’s Voice AI product increases revenue, decreases labor costs, improves staff productivity, and standardizes/enhances the guest experience. Presto counts some of the most recognized quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands in the United States as customers and is expanding nationwide. Based in Silicon Valley, Presto is fully capitalized from deep-pocketed AI investors and aims to deliver a full suite of Vertical AI solutions for restaurant chains to enable end-to-end automation.

About Yoshinoya America

At Yoshinoya, Japanese-inspired cooking is the essence of our menu and sharing that delicious experience with each of our guests is core to our mission to Fuel the Soul. Dating back to 1899 with the opening of its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshinoya is among the oldest quick-service restaurant chains in operation. Throughout its century of experience, Yoshinoya continues to grow aggressively while operating or franchising more than 2,000 restaurants in Japan, Mainland China, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and with 100 locations in California. Guests can customize their bowl from a variety of insanely craveable menu options, including our signature Gyudon Beef Bowl® that started it all. For more information, visit the company’s website .

