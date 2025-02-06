Beyond Meat Unveils Expanded Line of Beyond Steak®, One of the Fastest Growing and Top Selling Plant-Based Meat Products on the Market (1)

Available in two flavorful varieties, bold and bright Beyond Steak Chimichurri and tangy and sweet Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style, the expanded line offers the same juicy, tender, meaty taste as the original Beyond Steak now pre-seasoned

Made from clean and simple plant-based ingredients, the new heart-healthy2 steak offerings boast 20g of protein per serving with just 1g of saturated fat and no cholesterol, and are certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced an expanded line of Beyond Steak, one of the fastest growing and top selling plant-based meat products on the market,3 at Sprouts Farmers Market stores coast to coast. The new line of pre-seasoned steak tips is available in two craveable flavors, Beyond Steak Chimichurri and Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style, is a good source of protein, is low in saturated fat, and meets the nutrition criteria of leading health organizations.

Designed to deliver the juicy, tender bite of seared steak tips in a pre-seasoned format for added convenience, the new varieties are not only delicious and easy to prepare but also boast a strong nutritional profile with 20g of clean plant-based protein, just 1g of saturated fat per serving, and no cholesterol. Beyond Steak Chimichurri and Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style are heart-healthy4 plant-based steak offerings that meet the rigorous nutrition criteria of the American Heart Association's Heart-Check program and the Better Choices for Life Program of the American Diabetes Association and are Non-GMO Project verified.

“The original Beyond Steak was a game-changing product, which has been praised for its tender bite,5 juiciness,6 and flavor.7 It is one of the top selling plant-based meat products on the market.8 For those who enjoy the meaty taste and texture of steak but wish to cut down on saturated fat and cholesterol in their diet, we are thrilled to introduce two new delicious, convenient and heart-healthy9 varieties of Beyond Steak,” said Drew Lufkin, Senior Vice President of Sales, Beyond Meat.

The debut of the expanded line of Beyond Steak follows the launch in U.S. retail of Beyond Meat’s newly renovated and craveworthy Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef and Beyond Sausage (Beyond IV), now made with avocado oil which is high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.10 The company also recently introduced the flavor-forward Beyond Sun Sausage line, a clean protein option made from wholesome plant-based ingredients and certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program.

The new Beyond Steak Chimichurri and Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style are now available in the freezer aisle at Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the country, and the original Beyond Steak can be found at major retailers nationwide. Try the new pre-seasoned varieties in Beyond Steak Chimichurri & Sweet Potato Plate or Beyond Steak KBBQ Bowl and for more recipes, more information or to find the store nearest you, visit www.BeyondMeat.com.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2024, and Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 28, 2024 filed with the SEC on November 7, 2024, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Shira Zackai

shira.zackai@beyondmeat.com

Beyond Steak Chimichurri Beyond Steak Chimichurri & Sweet Potato Plate Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style Beyond Steak KBBQ Bowl Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style Beyond Steak KBBQ Bao Beyond Steak Chimichurri Beyond Steak Chimichurri Tacos

