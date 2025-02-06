Traliant elevates workplace safety with new training on psychological safety and workplace violence prevention for healthcare

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, today announced the launch of two new training courses designed to enhance workplace safety. Psychological Safety at Work and Workplace Violence Prevention for Healthcare empower employers to protect the physical and mental well-being of their employees, enabling them to perform at their best.

“For employees to bring their best selves to work, they need to feel both psychologically and physically safe,” said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. “Training in these critical areas helps reduce employee stress and fosters positive work environments where individuals feel valued and protected.”

Organizations that prioritize psychological safety lay the groundwork for innovation, adaptability, and resilience in the face of change. Traliant’s Psychological Safety at Work training helps employees feel confident in expressing diverse viewpoints, challenging assumptions, and taking risks with new ideas — without fear of repercussions — encouraging creativity and innovation.

Workplace safety is a pressing concern for healthcare workers, who are significantly more likely to experience workplace violence than those in other industries due to stressed patients, frustrated visitors and overwhelmed employees. Traliant’s Workplace Violence Prevention for Healthcare training equips healthcare professionals with the skills to recognize early warning signs of violence, de-escalate tense situations, and protect themselves and others.

The healthcare course not only helps employers reduce physical and emotional harm to their workforce, but it also ensures compliance with regulatory requirements and industry standards. The course complies with the workplace violence prevention training requirements applicable to specific healthcare employers in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, and Texas. Traliant also offers a California version designed to comply with California’s workplace violence prevention law (SB 533/Cal. Lab. Code 6401.9).

To learn more about Traliant, visit: https://www.traliant.com/.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.

Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, diversity training, code of conduct training, and many more.

Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Reagan Bennet

traliant@v2comms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.