The Marketing Alliance Appoints Rachel Wender to Board of Directors

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Louis, MO, February 6, 2025 – The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTC: MAAL) (“TMA” or the “Company”), announced today the appointment of Rachel Wender to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Wender will immediately fill the open board seat that was previously held by Edward R. Murray, until his passing last year.

Ms. Wender is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in the financial services and marketing industries. She is currently a Managing Director at TAG Financial Institutions Group, where she advises companies in the insurance, asset management, and specialty finance sectors on strategic transactions, capital raising, and M&A initiatives. She joined TAG Financial as Managing Director in January 2022 with 13 years of experience in life insurance, senior products, disability income, and annuity distribution.

Prior to TAG, Rachel served as Executive Vice President of Business Development at Ash Brokerage, one of the largest privately-held life insurance and annuity product distribution companies in the United States. While there, Rachel led all merger and acquisition activities, including sourcing, structuring, valuation, due diligence, and successful integration of middle-market acquisitions or investments. She also led the strategic financial planning and reporting initiatives.

Rachel is a Registered Investment Banking Representative (Series 79), Certified Merger and Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA), Life and Health Insurance licensed in the state of Indiana, and Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certified. She is a former collegiate swimmer, a 2x Ironman finisher, and a yoga instructor. Rachel received an MBA and Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Missouri – Columbia and currently lives in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with her family.

“We are delighted to welcome Rachel to our Board of Directors,” said Board Chairman John P. “Jack” Dewald, Jr., of The Marketing Alliance. “Her expertise in financial strategy, industry-specific growth and reach into the evolution of the industry will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our market presence and create long-term value for our agencies and shareholders. We believe her advice will help us to position TMA’s agencies for growth and new opportunities.”

“In a long-standing industry where change suddenly arrives disguised as opportunity, I’m excited to have Rachel’s guidance and direction on our team as we bring these opportunities to our agencies,” said Timothy M. Klusas, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Marketing Alliance, Inc.

Ms. Wender’s appointment reflects The Marketing Alliance’s commitment to diversifying and strengthening its Board leadership team with individuals who bring unique insights and experience to the company’s strategic vision.

“I am honored to join The Marketing Alliance’s Board of Directors and look forward to working with the team to support the company’s growth and strategic goals,” said Ms. Wender. “TMA has a strong foundation, an impeccable reputation, and an exceptional leadership team. I am excited to contribute to its continued success.”

The Marketing Alliance remains focused on expanding its reach and providing innovative solutions to its clients while maintaining its dedication to sound financial management and corporate governance.

About The Marketing Alliance, Inc.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, TMA provides support to independent insurance brokerage agencies, with a goal of integrating insurance and “insuretech” engagement platforms to provide members value-added services on a more efficient basis than they can achieve individually.

Investor information can be accessed through the shareholder section of TMA’s website at:

https://themarketingallianceinc.com/InvestorRelations.html

TMA’s common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (http://www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol “MAAL”.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding TMA’s growth potential and increasing value for its agencies and shareholders. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations or intentions only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements involve a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, expectations of the economic environment, adverse changes in economic conditions and the other risks contained in our other public disclosures discussing our business and financial condition and results. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

Contact: The Marketing Alliance, Inc. -OR- The Equity Group Inc. Timothy M. Klusas, President Jeremy Hellman, Vice President (314) 275-8713 (212) 836-9626 tklusas@themarketingalliance.com

www.TheMarketingAlliance.com



jhellman@equityny.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.