Vida Shoes International, Inc. Deploys Fast Simon for AI Shopping Optimization Across Its Portfolio

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon, the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, today announced an expansion with Vida Shoes International, Inc. to deliver eCommerce optimization across its portfolio of brands, which includes Aquatalia®, Bruno Magli®, Jambu®, Stride Rite® and Andre Assous®.

A selection of Vida brands has already seen remarkable success with Fast Simon’s AI product suite. To date, they’ve leveraged advanced merchandising, search optimization and personalization to elevate customer experiences and drive growth. With this expansion, Fast Simon's AI capabilities will be deployed across all brands under the Vida Shoes International, Inc. umbrella.

“For more than 50 years we’ve supported brands across the entire life cycle of the shoe — from concept to sale,” said Solomon Dabah, President of Vida Shoes International, Inc. “Empowering them with the latest AI technology from Fast Simon takes that support to the next level so they can deliver the best online experience for shoppers.”

With Fast Simon, each brand in the Vida portfolio can improve eCommerce sales with AI search and personalized product recommendations. Without coding or technical resources, they can deploy visual discovery, visual merchandising, smart collections and more.

“We’re proud to support Vida Shoes International, Inc. in enhancing its already strong eCommerce capabilities,” said Zohar Gilad, Founder and CEO of Fast Simon. “With our AI-powered platform, Vida’s brands can now deliver even more tailored and intelligent shopping experiences, driving improved sales and customer satisfaction.”



About Vida Shoes International, Inc.

Vida Shoes International, Inc. designs, sources, markets and distributes fashion-forward and outdoor adventure footwear for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Aquatalia®, Jambu®, JBU®, J Sport® and Andre Assous®, Vida is a licensee of various brands, including BCBG®, Bruno Magli®, Splendid®, Kenneth Cole®, Stride Rite®, Carter's®, Merrell® Kids, Saucony® Kids, Kurt Geiger® and OshKosh B'Gosh®. Vida also designs and sources products under private label brands for various retailers. Vida's wholesale distribution includes department stores, independent retailers, specialty stores, national chains and mass merchants. In addition, Vida does direct eCommerce business for Stride Rite®, Merrell® Kids, Saucony® Kids, Jambu®, JBU®, J Sport®, Bruno Magli® and Andre Assous®. Learn more at www.vidagroup.com .

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AOV). Fast Simon powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands , including Steve Madden, White Fox Boutique, HEYDUDE and Hoover. Fast Simon integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics and WooCommerce.

