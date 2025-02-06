New North Texas Food Bank Tool Helps Neighbors Find Food Resources Near Them More Easily

“Find Food” Tool is now more user-friendly thanks to a partnership with Vivery

Dallas, TX, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you or your family are facing food insecurity, finding a nearby food pantry is now easier than ever. North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) has just launched an updated, more user-friendly version of its online "Find Food" tool, making it simpler for neighbors to locate food pantries offering free groceries and other vital support services.

This new find-food feature, powered by Vivery, was developed to streamline access to food and essential social services. Vivery helps neighbors find food pantries near them, with updated and accurate information about locations, hours, and available resources. Whether you need food or other services, the updated tool is designed to give you faster, easier access to essential resources when needed.

Vivery is a tool that helps food banks and pantries stay connected with their communities. It allows these organizations to regularly update their hours and food offerings and even share information about additional services, such as help with applying for food stamps (SNAP) and other benefits.

“We know that when people are in need, the last thing they should be worried about is whether they can find the food they need,” said Rob Dolby, Senior Director of Community Partner Relations at NTFB. “Vivery is a game changer. It’s easier to use and built to ensure the information you see is accurate and current.”

Vivery’s technology ensures that pantry information is accurate and updated every 90 days, so you’ll always find the most reliable details about the resources you need. You can even scan a pantry’s QR code to get real-time alerts about updates or changes, like pantry closures due to weather.

“While many food and social programs are available, sadly, individuals that need them still struggle to find them,” said Azita Habibi, Vivery Executive Director. “Vivery was created to give underserved communities a modern and dignified way to quickly find these available food resources. Our partnership with the North Texas Food Bank represents the ease of integrating Vivery into other social services to ensure that everyone serving our neighbors will have real-time, accurate access to available food resources. In this way, we can truly equalize digital access to food.”

And the tool doesn’t stop at food—when you search for a pantry, you’ll also find information on other programs, like ESL classes, healthcare services, and support for applying to programs like SNAP. This makes it easier to find not just food, but a range of support services that can help meet your needs.

Additionally, the new tool includes pantries that get food from NTFB’s redistribution hubs, like Crossroads Community Services and Sharing Life, along with other food banks like the East Texas Food Bank. This means even more pantries are available to help, expanding your options when it comes to finding support in your area.

If you don’t have access to a computer, you can still use the NTFB app to search for nearby food pantries and mobile food distributions. The app will notify you when new distributions are added, so you won’t miss out on any opportunities for assistance.

Vivery also includes multilingual support, so whether you speak Spanish, Vietnamese, or another language, you can access the information you need to find help in your community.

The North Texas Food Bank is committed to making sure everyone who needs help has the resources to get it. To find a food pantry near you, visit the NTFB website at https://ntfb.org/ or download the NTFB app today.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About Vivery

Vivery from the Thierer Family Foundation helps bridge the digital divide by connecting neighbors with resources to break the hunger cycle. By giving food banks and pantries the technology to create a digital presence, neighbors can search and find detailed and accurate pantry and program information online—and do this with dignity. Vivery Community is a public charity focused on scaling access to nutritious food by bringing powerful Vivery technology and local programs to food banks, food pantries, and the neighbors they serve. Visit vivery.org to learn more.

