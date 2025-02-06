EMPASSION NAMED TO THE 2025 NEW YORK DIGITAL HEALTH 100

DH100 recognizes those companies that have helped make New York the capital of healthcare innovation. Empassion grew its patient population by 5x in 2024 while reducing avoidable hospitalizations across the country by thousands, saving tens-of-millions of dollars in avoidable care costs.

NEW YORK CITY, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empassion Health , Inc., the nation’s largest managed care provider of high-quality care for adults living with serious illness so that they can have more good days, today announced that it has been named to the prestigious 2025 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting and innovative early-stage companies in New York.



Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list in conjunction with the 2025 New York Healthcare Innovation Report which analyzes the digital health sector's investment trends, challenges, and opportunities.



“The outstanding business performance at Empassion is driving the kind of formal validation and recognition we are receiving today,” said Robin Heffernan, the CEO of Empassion. “However, our team is even more proud of what Empassion’s unique model is doing for American patients, providing high-quality care for adults living with serious illness so that they have more good days.”



Appointment to the 2025 New York Digital Health 100 comes on the heels of an overwhelmingly successful 2024 that saw Empassion:

Reduce hospitalizations by 50 percent, allowing thousands of Americans across 35 states to receive compassionate, quality care where they are most comfortable.

Ensure access to high-quality supportive care to the people and their families who need it most, whether they live in a city center, a rural community, or anywhere in between.

Increase the number of patients covered by an astounding 5x across Medicare, Medicare Advantage, dual-eligible, Medicaid, and commercially insured populations.

Achieve 95 percent satisfaction among patients and their families.

Announce its 2023 impact in reducing cost-of-care by 25 percent , resulting in $34.1m in Medicare savings.

These business results reinforce that Empassion and its underlying model deliver the simultaneous results of quality, patient-centered, value-based care; and tremendous efficiency and cost savings, all delivered at scale. Empassion continues to set new standards in managing care for patients with serious illnesses.



About Empassion

Empassion is on a mission to effectively and conveniently provide high-quality care for adults living with serious illness so that they can have more good days. Empassion operates in 45 states and partners with tens of thousands of community-based supportive care providers. Empassion serves multiple lines of business including Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Duals and Commercial populations.

For more information about Empassion’s value-based programs, please visit https://empassion.com

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is a connected community of digital health leaders who share ideas, spark new directions and create success across the entire ecosystem. As an organization, we seek to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and showcase the companies and leaders creating the future of healthcare. Our flagship event, DHNY Summit, brings together an elite group of entrepreneurs, investors, payers, providers and executives to cultivate the New York digital health community and drive impactful conversations around the current and future state of digital health. DHNY was founded in 2022 in collaboration with AlleyCorp. For more information or to join DHNY’s mailing list, please visit www.dhny.co .

DH100 Methodology

To compile the DH100, we invited companies to complete an in-depth application with both quantitative and qualitative measures to help us to get to know the company better. We also used our dynamic database of digital health companies in the region to round out the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or employed at least 5 people in the New York region. Companies that were public or non-profit; founded before 2014; or had an exit were excluded. We evaluated companies on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of application, leadership, number of employees, funding , revenue , market fit, differentiated offerings, and community engagement.







