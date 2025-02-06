Lemongrass Launches New Podcast Series: Lemongrass Roots

ATLANTA, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Cloud Service Provider, Lemongrass, is excited to announce the launch of its new podcast series, Lemongrass Roots. Hosted by Eamonn O’Neil, CTO and Co-Founder of Lemongrass, the series provides a platform for exploring the most pressing topics in digital transformation and modernizing today’s businesses with thought leaders, partners, and customers.

“We’re very excited to launch Lemongrass Roots as a forum for meaningful conversations about the challenges and opportunities in the digital transformation landscape,” said Eamonn O’Neil, CTO of Lemongrass. “Our episodes will feature CIOs from leading organizations, technology partners, and industry experts, all sharing their unique modernization journeys and strategies for success, hopefully inspiring and empowering listeners to navigate their own transformation initiatives.”

The first episode showcases Cintas, a Fortune 500 company that provides products and services to help business stay clean, safe and professional, and their journey adopting a cloud-native strategy and transitioning to the RISE with SAP platform on Google Cloud. Matt Hough, CIO of Cintas, delves into the company’s use of artificial intelligence to achieve significant cost savings and the strategic importance of moving to a “clean core” to drive business disruption and innovation.

Listeners will gain valuable insights from Matt’s experience, including practical advice for leveraging AI and cloud technologies to unlock new opportunities.

Future episodes of Lemongrass Roots will continue to feature visionary leaders and industry experts. Highlights include an engaging session with Kevin Grayling, CIO of Florida Crystals, sharing how his team leveraged SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) to unlock new opportunities using data, analytics, and AI.

We’re also excited to welcome Vivien Boche, Head of Customer/Partner Advocacy and Product Co-Innovation at SAP, to discuss SAP BTP as an Enabler for SAP AI Innovation & Clean Core. This episode will dive into why AI innovation and clean core strategies are essential for SAP customers, explore BTP's capabilities in enabling these transformations, and share real customer success stories.

In addition, SAP Mentor Brian Dennett, who recently joined Lemongrass as BTP Practice Lead, will sit down with Eamonn to talk about taking the long view on SAP and BTP.

Join the Conversation

Lemongrass Roots is designed to bring together diverse perspectives on the future of enterprise technology. Each episode will provide actionable insights and real-world examples to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation journeys.



The first episode featuring Cintas and their transformation is now available. Tune in and don’t forget to subscribe to learn from industry leaders and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving world of cloud and SAP technologies.

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a software-enabled services provider, synonymous with SAP on Cloud, focused on delivering superior, highly automated Managed Services to Enterprise customers. With a unique combination of experience, expertise and best practices designed to deliver the desired outcomes from an SAP transformation, Lemongrass designs strategies and services that enable the economics, scale and agility of hyperscale computing while unlocking business innovation and controlling the risks and uncertainties. Lemongrass Cloud Platform (LCP) enables near-zero downtime migrations to Cloud and differentiated Managed Services for SAP and its related workloads. Customers of Lemongrass span multiple verticals and geographies across EMEA, the Americas, and APAC and partner with AWS, Microsoft, Google, SAP and other global technology leaders.

