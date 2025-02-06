Ocean House Collection Announces Father’s Day Weekend Celebration with Culinary Barbecue Great, Jack Arnold

Ocean House in Rhode Island Evening at Weekapaug Inn Grillmaster Jack Arnold

Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn invite guests to enjoy an immersive, educational and fun weekend escape with Backyard Pitmaster - Jack Arnold

It’s the perfect opportunity for families to come together, and enjoy an incredible culinary experience and interaction with one of the greatest grill masters at Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn.” — President & Managing Director of Ocean House Collection, Dant Hirsch

WESTERLY, RI, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean House , a Forbes Five-Star Hotel, Spa and Restaurant, Relais and Châteaux, luxury resort overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Watch Hill, R.I., and Weekapaug Inn , a timeless Forbes Five-Star, Relais & Chateaux, New England-style inn set in the peaceful Weekapaug community perched on the idyllic Quonochontaug Pond - proudly announce a partnership celebration with culinary barbecue legend, Jack Arnold Father’s Day weekend. Hosting interactive and creative dining experiences June 13-15, guests of Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn experience personal educational in larger than life grilling demonstrations and bites.Jack Arnold, a barbecue enthusiast and live-fire cooking expert, renowned for his grilling skills and larger than life personality has become a household name in the culinary world. Known for his signature techniques and flavorful creations, Arnold loves bringing people together.Weekend Highlights Include:• Interactive Barbecue Cooking Demonstration: Learn directly from Chef Arnold as he guides guests through the preparation of classic barbecue dishes and innovative recipes.• Exclusive Tasting Menu: Indulge in a curated menu featuring Chef Arnold’s signature dishes, paired with hand-selected wines and craft beers.• Father’s Day Feast: Celebrate with a grand outdoor barbecue buffet on Sunday, featuring live music and family-friendly activities.• Q&A with Chef Arnold: Discover insider tips on smoking, seasoning, and grilling during an intimate Q&A session.• Partners: A collection of brands have come together to make the events special with incredible ingredients.“We’re thrilled to have Jack Arnold join us for this special Father’s Day weekend,” said President & Managing Director of Ocean House Collection, Dant Hirsch. “It’s the perfect opportunity for families to come together, celebrate Dad, and enjoy an incredible culinary experience and interaction with one of the greatest grill masters. We are thrilled for the festivities at Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn.”Beach Barbecue with Jack Arnold at Ocean House - Friday, June 13, 2025The barbecue features grilled steaks, succulent chicken, and fresh catch of the day paired with a delicious array of classic sides. A DJ will provide live entertainment for an unforgettable day of fun, flavor, and celebration. Details and reservations for this special barbecue gathering are available at https://oceanhouseevents.com/events/event/fathers-day-with-jack-arnold-2025 An Afternoon with Jack Arnold at Ocean House – Saturday, June 14, 2025This event offers a rare opportunity for guests and locals to meet barbecue legend, Jack Arnold and learn about his journey to becoming a barbecue expert. Jack will share stories from his international barbecue experiences along with insights into his grilling techniques and his inspiration behind food. Participants will enjoy a personal meet-and-greet along with a Q&A session where they will interact with Jack and learn about barbecue.The event is from 11 am-12:30 pm on the North Lawn. Details and reservations for this time with Jack Arnold can be confirmed by visiting https://oceanhouseevents.com/events/event/an-afternoon-with-jack-arnold-2025 Barbecue with Jack Arnold at Weekapaug Inn – Sunday, June 15, 2025The barbecue cooking event continues at Weekapaug Inn with decadent proteins, vegetables and sides prepared grill side in the guest lawn 1-3 pm.Partners play a crucial role in making these events truly special. Grilla Grills enhances the experience with the Kong Ceramic Grill, while 50lbs Colorado Craft Beef provides premium steaks and beef tallow jars at each location. Additional support from esteemed product partners elevates the offerings—Point Reyes Cheese, Osmo Salt with their gourmet salt, and Southside BBQ contributing flavorful beef sausage links. Manukora Honey adds a touch of sweetness with Raw Manuka Honey, while Jocko Fuel keeps guests energized with B12 and Hydration drinks. Capital Call Wine and Epic Western bring a celebratory touch with tequila drinks, ensuring the weekend is not only enjoyable but also memorable for years to come.Special Father’s Day weekend packages, including accommodations and event tickets are available at both Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn. To confirm a reservation for these inclusive experiences, visit Ocean House at https://www.oceanhouseri.com/special-offers/ and Weekapaug Inn at https://weekapauginn.com/seasonal-offers/ For more information about the events and happenings at Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn, visit oceanhousevents.com. For reservations and information, visit oceanhouseri.com or weekapauginn.com. Follow Ocean House happenings at @OceanHouseRI on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Follow Weekapaug Inn happenings at @WeekapaugInn on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

