Contract Logistics Market to Reach $505.3 Billion by 2031, Fueled by E-Commerce Growth and Supply Chain Innovation

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Contract Logistics Market," The contract logistics market size was valued at $243.60 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $505.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.In addition, the surge in maritime transportation, growth in logistics & supply chain innovation, rapid modernization of warehouse facilities, and heavy consumer demand for e-commerce are the primary factors that propel the expansion of the contract logistics market in Japan. For instance, Japan is currently the world’s third largest and is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the world. Hence, small Japanese vendors are actively moving to the online market in response to the surge in use of the internet by Japanese consumers driving the demand for the market.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11514 Moreover, automotive is one of the most important areas in contract logistics, especially in places such as China, which has the world’s largest automotive industry. For 2021, new vehicle sales in the Chinese market increased by 3.8% year-over-year to 26,275,000 units (on a factory-shipped basis, including exports), marking the first full-year increase in four years, despite a monthly year-over-year decline since May 2021. Despite the pandemic, carmakers in the region have kept pace going with the introduction of new models. Moreover, the rapid growth in cross-border e-commerce transactions is one of the major factors that drives the growth of the contract logistics market in China. In addition, growth in industrial & manufacturing activities coupled with increase in cross-border trade & export activities propel the growth of the contract logistics in China.Moreover, the demand for more adaptable and agile supply networks as well as growth in trends to outsource non-core duties to specialized providers' perfectors drive the growth of the industrial contract logistics market. Material receiving & material distribution are important aspects of the industry in the logistics market. An increase in demand for procuring raw materials and then handing them over to manufacturers for production is expected to create demand for the contract logistics.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11514 Based on service, the transportation segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the aftermarket logistics segment is estimated to register the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟏𝟖% during the forecast period.On the basis of type, the outsourcing segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the insourcing segment is projected to portray the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟐𝟓% from 2022 to 2031.Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the retail segment is expected to register the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟎𝟑%during the forecast period.On the basis of mode of transportation, the roadways segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the airways segment is projected to register the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟐𝟔% during the forecast period.The global contract logistics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟗% from 2022 to 2031.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-A.P. Moller - Maersk,Agility,CEVA Logistics AG,CJ Logistics Corporation,DB Schenker,Deutsche Post AG,DSV,GEODIS,Hellmann Worldwide Logistics,Logisteed, Ltd.,Kuehne+Nagel International AG,Neovia Logistics Services, LLC,Penske,Ryder System, Inc.,United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS),XPO Logistics, Inc.,Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.The report analyzes these key players in the global contract logistics market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/contract-logistics-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 