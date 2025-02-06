Polycarbonate Market valued at US$29 billion, projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% over the next five years

Polycarbonate Market

The polycarbonate market is valued at US$29.140 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% over the forecast period.

The industry has seen enormous demand from different manufacturers to encourage weight reduction and maintain strength in the materials, making them suitable for various end-use applications.” — KSI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Polycarbonate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% between 2025 and 2030.Polycarbonates are a group of the thermoplastic polymer family having carbonate groups in their molecular structure. They are widely used among many segments of Industry because of their optically clear properties and resilience. Though naturally optically clear, these amorphous thermoplastics are made with impact-resistant "glass-like" surfaces. The market demand for polycarbonate is booming with various contributing factors, such as bio-based polymer development, medical devices, electric vehicles, spike temperature resistance, and increasing demand for thin section flexibility and toughness. Polycarbonate resins are well combined with other polymers , like polyester or ABS, to form automotive components that use them. Such end-users can better apply PC resins owing to the ease of forming methods such as foam moulding, injection moulding, extrusion, and vacuum moulding.According to the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS), the demand for polycarbonates-made plates, sheets, film, foil, and strips imported worldwide increased from 319,502,389.09 kg in 2021 to 363,099,713.05 Kg in 2023.In recent years, the industry has seen enormous demand from different manufacturers to encourage weight reduction and maintain strength in the materials.These factors make it suitable for various end-use applications, including electrical, automotive, packaging, and medical equipment, boosting the polycarbonate market growth.Moreover, the expanding automobile industry significantly drives the polycarbonate market's growth. According to the OICA data, automobile sales increased to 73,041,198 in 2023 compared to 65,101,201 in 2022.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/polycarbonate-market The polycarbonate market is segmented by application industry into seven major categories: Automotive, electrical & electronics, construction, packaging, consumer goods, medical devices, and others. The increasing demand for LPG in households and industries enhances consumption. Because developing nations lack a gas pipeline network and have limited natural resources, the growing population has made them more reliant on LPG for cooking. Many chemicals, such as ethylene and maleic anhydride, are manufactured using these gases. For the forecast, engine fuel application is expected to gradually lose market shares due to the increasing use of natural gas in vehicles. The industrial use includes heating, cigarette lighter fuel, and other uses.The polycarbonate market by grade category is segmented into general purpose grade, flame retardant grade, pc alloyed grade, medical grade, food grade, and others. Globally, the building and construction sector is expanding significantly. This is primarily driven by the continuous urbanization of the world. United Nations estimates project that, by 2025, there will be approximately 4.6 billion people living in cities worldwide, which will account for close to 55% of the world population. Today's conclusion remains that global urbanization continues to move forward. Urbanization is rapidly increasing in the developing world. The demand for polycarbonate construction materials for fast growth is driving this changing world landscape.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is projected to see significant growth in the polycarbonate market owing to its growing use in consumer electronics and automotive industries. The Indian plastic industry is one of the leading sectors of India's economy. There are some 30,000 processing units, 85-90% of which are small—and medium-scale enterprises. The Government of India plans to increase the plastic sector's economic activity from US$37.8 billion to US$126 billion over the next four to five years.The report covers the major players operating in the Polycarbonate supplements market, including Covestro, SABIC, Teijin Industries, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp., Trinseo, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Chi Mei Corporation, Entec Polymers, RTP Company, LG Chem, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp, LOTTE Chemical Corporation, Centroplast Engineering Plastics GmbH, and Asahi Kasei Chemical Corporation among others.The market analytics report segments the Polycarbonate supplements market as follows:• By Applicationo Automotiveo Electrical & Electronicso Constructiono Packagingo Consumer goodso Medical deviceso Others• By Gradeo General Purpose Gradeo Flame Retardant Gradeo PC Alloyed Gradeo Medical Gradeo Food Gradeo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Covestro• SABIC• Teijin Industries• Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp.• Trinseo• Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.• Chi Mei Corporation• Entec Polymers• RTP Company• LG Chem• Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp• LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION• Centroplast Engineering Plastics GmbH• Asahi Kasei Chemical CorporationKey Benefits of this Report:• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Specialty Polymers Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/specialty-polymers-market • Dimethyl Carbonate Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/dimethyl-carbonate-market • Copper Ammonium Carbonate Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/copper-ammonium-carbonate-market About Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI)Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 