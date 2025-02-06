United Steelworkers union reaches new national agreement with CPKC

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 1976 has reached a new tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC), covering 600 workers in locations across Canada.

“I am pleased with the progress we made during this round of negotiations,” said Nathalie Lapointe, USW Montreal Area Co-ordinator and lead negotiator. “We are looking forward to continuing a mutually beneficial partnership that will provide more security to our members and their families during these challenging economic times.”

USW members at CP Rail include workers in clerical, intermodal, police communications and car compound in locations across Canada.

The new agreement will be rolled out to members over the next three weeks, where they will have the chance to review the tentative agreement and vote on it either at an in-person meeting or by mail-in ballot. Ratification meetings will kick off next week and wrap up in two weeks.

The results of the ratification vote are expected at the end of the month.

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of our strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

