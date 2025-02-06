Nearly 85% Of Auto Executives Will Rely More Heavily On American Suppliers In 2025

The “2025 Automotive Industry Forecast” From Thomas Also Finds That 41% Expect To Reshore At Least A Portion Of Their Supply Chain Operations

Developments In Electric Battery Production And Alternative Fuel Sources Top The List Of Innovations Auto Executives Are Seeking This Year

Nearly A Third Of Suppliers Expect To Adopt AI To Accelerate Product Development And Achieve Greater Supply Chain Efficiencies

The Thomasnet Industrial Sourcing Platform Connects Buyers, Procurement Professionals To 500,000 Manufacturers Across 80,000 Industrial Categories Throughout North America

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 85% of automotive executives plan to rely more heavily on their North American suppliers in 2025 in a move to further strengthen their supply chains, according to the second-annual “Driving Progress: The 2025 Automotive Manufacturing Survey.”

The survey of U.S. automotive executives by Thomas, a leader in product sourcing, supplier selection, and marketing solutions for industry, also finds that 41% plan to reshore some operations.

The survey finds that executives are investing almost equally in hybrid (37%), electric (28%) and traditional combustible engine (30%) technologies, and are embracing enhanced manufacturing techniques such as 3D printing and robotics to drive innovation across the board. The survey also finds that developments in EV battery production (41%) and alternative fuel sources (37%) top the list of innovations auto executives are seeking to drive widespread industry innovation. AI also looms large, with nearly a third (30%) saying the emerging technology will help them accelerate product development and achieve greater efficiencies across their supply chains.

“Auto industry executives throughout the U.S. are relying on suppliers closer to home while also reshoring some of their operations to accelerate their go-to-market strategies,” said Peter Goguen, Chief Operating Officer of Thomas and its parent company, Xometry. “They’re investing in AI, 3D printing and robotics to help them further evolve the full spectrum of vehicle technologies – from electric and hybrid to traditional combustion-engine and autonomous vehicles.”

Xometry’s Thomas brand is a leader in product sourcing, supplier selection, and marketing solutions for industry and can help companies achieve their onshoring objectives. The Thomasnet® industrial sourcing platform enables buyers and procurement professionals to connect with more than 500,000 North American manufacturers across 80,000 industrial categories to grow their businesses.

