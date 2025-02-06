Veea Announces Upcoming Industry Conference Schedule

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA), a pioneer in edge computing and AI-driven solutions, today announced the Company’s upcoming conference presentation schedule. The Company will be offering attendees the opportunity to learn more about the Veea Edge Platform™ and its broad range of applications across end markets.

OATSCON25

February 6-7, 2025

An annual gathering of experts to address some of the most promising avenues for sustainable food-ag system improvements, from novel applications of sensing, networking, and computation to big data science, visualization, and analytics. Veea has deployed its hyperconverged Edge Platform in use cases that promote precision agriculture.

Presenter: Tom Williams, Veea’s Vice President Worldwide Sales & Marketing

Topic: Connectivity in Rural Spaces

Title: “Connecting Rural Communities”

Day: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Time: 2:00 pm

Location: Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

AHR Expo

February 10-12, 2025

Orlando, Florida

The International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition (AHR Expo), which started in 1930 as a heating and ventilation show, has grown into the largest event in the world exclusively focused on the HVACR industry. The 2025 Show will host industry professionals from all across the United States and worldwide. Attendees can learn about Veea’s Edge Platform - a highly flexible, cloud-connected platform that ensures seamless integration with third-party hardware and software to enable building owners and operators to easily add new data sets to their platforms allowing for improved control and monitoring while supporting their digital transformation journey.

MWC Barcelona 2025

March 3-6, 2025

Barcelona, Spain

Hall 6

Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, the world’s largest and most influential connectivity event, is attended by global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors and content owners. Attendees are encouraged to learn more about how the Veea Edge Platform and Veea’s Trusted Broadband Access (vTBA) can provide a path towards 5G/Wi-Fi Fixed Mobile Convergence.

About Veea

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) was formed in 2014 and is headquartered in New York City with a rich history of major innovations in the development of advanced networking, wireless and computing technologies. Veea makes living and working at the edge simpler and more secure. Veea has unified multi-tenant computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage and cybersecurity solutions through fully integrated cloud- and edge-managed products. Veea’s fully integrated turnkey solution offers end-to-end cloud management of devices, applications and services with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), optionally with a highly simplified plug and play 5G-based Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offering. Veea Edge Platform™ enables direct connections from the wide area optical fiber, cellular and satellite networks to devices on the local area networks created by a VeeaHub® mesh cluster over network-managed Wi-Fi and IoT devices - a unique patented capability called Multiprotocol Private Network Slicing (MPNS) for ISPs to offer subscription-based services for one or a group of endpoints. Veea Developer Portal and development tools provide for rapid development of edge applications including federated learning with pre-trained models for inferencing to cost-effectively enable Edge AI for most enterprise use cases.

Veea was recognized in 2023 by Gartner as a Leading Smart Edge Platform for the innovativeness and capabilities of our Veea Edge Platform™ and a Cool Vendor in Edge Computing in 2021. Veea was named in Market Reports World’s in its research report published in October 2023 as one of the top 10 Edge AI solution providers alongside IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services among others. For more information about Veea and its product offerings, visit veea.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely" or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties including those regarding: the Company's business strategies, and the risk and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Veea’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024 and any subsequent filings which Veea makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in the press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in the press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

The Equity Group

Devin Sullivan

Managing Director

dsullivan@equityny.com



Conor Rodriguez

Associate

crodriguez@equityny.com

