TerraZero Technologies recaps 2024 Development; Sets out 2025 Roadmap, Intraverse Launch

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins, Blockchain Intelligence Group, and TerraZero, is pleased to announce that TerraZero has completed its 2024 development roadmap for Intraverse and has embarked on a 2025 roadmap focused on the public launch of Intraverse, user onboarding and revenue generation.

During 2024 TerraZero was hyper-focused on Intraverse development achievements, including the development of:

game mechanic and social features validated by artist, brand, and partner feedback, that lead to Closed Beta ;

; features allowing for the personalization of virtual apartments for all platform users, as well as features connecting artists with their fans through text, voice, emojis, video, images, and more;

an automation pipeline to readily scale environments for music artists, creators, brands, and iGaming entities ;

; numerous social features, including a Friend’s System, allowing users to jump between their virtual apartment and their friend’s virtual apartment.

In 2025, TerraZero plans to:

launch a number of artist, creator and brand activations on Intraverse, creating paths to recurring revenue streams for those artists, creators, brands, and the Company;

generate activations with brands and enterprise companies looking to enhance their internal B2B KPIs and/or the way they engage with their customers via bespoke builds.

Working with music artists, creators and brands, TerraZero uses its technology to create immersive virtual experiences for fans and connect them to new revenue streams. In addition, users are able to personalize their own Intraverse apartment.

Bespoke builds represent a business vertical offering a customized 3D environment and feature development for paying clients.

Through artist/creator/brand/enterprise activations, TerraZero will begin to onboard users and build a monthly active user (MAU) base. It plans to keep its operations lean, while fostering platform growth and adoption.

TerraZero has staged its 2025 roadmap strategically, with features to be released cyclically - fostering consistent growth, reasons for users to come back and adding new revenue streams over time to sustain growth. Development of other technologies and products intended to help host virtual experiences for the users of the platform, as well as unique AI integrations will continue.

Intraverse, and the totality of its development to date, marks a significant milestone for TerraZero and the Company. It is the culmination of two years’ work and dedication comprising significant developments and partnerships, integration of seamless credit card payments options, unique data insights for platform users, and the ability to access the Intraverse across mobile, tablet, laptop and desktop.

Initial beta testing in early 2024 saw TerraZero release several activations using its tech stack with major artists, and major brand partners exploring internal B2B uses of the technology. The result was a series of templated environments , adaptable to the visuals and aesthetics of the specific music artist, content creator, brand, or anyone looking to connect with their audience or subscribers. For example:

artist Teddy Swims had a feature where, from his post on Instagram, users could jump into a branded “Teddy’s Lounge”, a TerraZero’s apartment customized to replicate the album art for his “I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part I)”, and, pick their city to see real-world coordinates where they could find tickets to Teddy’s tour.

had a feature where, from his post on Instagram, users could jump into a branded “Teddy’s Lounge”, a TerraZero’s apartment customized to replicate the album art for his “I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part I)”, and, pick their city to see real-world coordinates where they could find tickets to Teddy’s tour. Chicago hip hop artist Ric Wilson had a Napster co-branded room called “Discoverse” where users, this time specific to Napster subscribers, could jump into a customized apartment reimagined with a Disco theme. When in there, users were able to purchase an exclusive Ric Wilson long-sleeve t-shirt branded for the “Discoverse”, as well as send messages directly to Ric for a Q&A the artist hosted with his Manager.

The Intraverse is on track to enter its public open beta in Q1, 2025, bringing this technology to a much wider audience.

Those who wish to learn more about the Intraverse, and TerraZero, can visit Intraverse.com , and TerraZero.com . Artists, creators and brands interested in Intraverse experiences for their fans, subscribers and customers can contact hello@terrazero.com to learn more.



About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (Netcoins.com), Blockchain Intelligence Group (BlockchainGroup.io), and TerraZero (TerrzZero.com).



Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry-leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market-related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assist our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website www.BlockchainGroup.com.

Netcoins offers safe and secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on fast, simple, and transparent trading. Netcoins has a robust product offering with Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard, and Netcoins Staking. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications. For more information please visit our website www.Netcoins.com.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero’s Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish a presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions, which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://www.TerraZero.com/ or contact hello@TerraZero.com.

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.BIGGdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

