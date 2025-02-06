Bermuda's Air Carrier Expands Reach With New Nonstop Routes

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BermudAir is expanding its reach with the addition of nonstop services this spring from Richmond, Virginia (RIC), Providence, Rhode Island (PVD) and Montreal, Quebec (YUL) to Bermuda. The new routes offer holiday and business visitors alike non-stop comfort and convenience to Bermuda, as well as greater connectivity for Bermudians travelling to the US and Canada.

Beginning in spring 2025, BermudAir will operate twice-weekly flights from these cities to Bermuda. With BermudAir’s renowned in-flight service that reflects Bermuda’s tradition of welcoming guests, customers can enjoy a choice of Business or Economy class travel, both providing a full selection of signature drinks and refreshments inspired by Bermuda’s vibrant culture, as well as complimentary inflight entertainment.

To make travel to Bermuda even easier, the airline offers inclusive air and hotel packages through BermudAir Holidays, which include golf, family, and short-break getaways.

BermudAir also recently announced the addition of two Embraer E190 aircraft to its fleet, which are set to enter service in Spring 2025. The fleet expansion supports the airline’s growth strategy, which includes the provisioning of a spare aircraft in its fleet, the launch of new routes, and increased frequencies to existing cities, including Orlando, Toronto and Halifax, Nova Scotia, in spring 2025.

Providence, RI service starts on 22 May; Richmond, VA, on 7 June, and Montreal, QC, on 12 June 2025. Flights are operated on BermudAir’s Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft.

“Expanding our network with these new routes underscores our commitment to strengthening Bermuda’s global connectivity,” said Adam Scott, Founder & CEO at BermudAir. “By adding direct service to these key cities, we’re not only making travel more accessible and convenient, but we’re also positioning BermudAir to serve our customers with even greater convenience, reliability and flexibility.”



For more details on flight schedules and bookings, customers are encouraged to visit www.flybermudair.com or www.bermudairholidays.com.

All flight schedules are subject to regulatory approval.

