Enphase Energy Expands its Support for Grid Services Programs Across North America

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it is expanding its support for grid services programs – or virtual power plants (VPPs) – in Puerto Rico, Colorado, and Nova Scotia, Canada, powered by the I Q® Battery 5P.

Grid services programs are offered by electric utilities and often use energy stored in home batteries to help reduce load on the electric grid when it is needed most, like during periods of peak electricity demand. This reduces reliance on costly and polluting power plants for electricity and, in return, can provide incentives to homeowners from their utility company. Incentives may be provided as a discount on the purchase of an Enphase® Energy System with IQ® Batteries or as ongoing payments to participating homeowners. Homeowners are most recently eligible to enroll in the following programs:

LUMA Energy Puerto Rico Customer Battery Energy Sharing Program: Participants in Puerto Rico enrolled in this program with three IQ Battery 5Ps are eligible to receive approximately $1,000 per year if the batteries deliver up to 80% of their energy capacity during each demand response event. Learn more about the details of the program on the Enphase website or by registering for the upcoming homeowner informational webinar (in Spanish).

“We are thrilled that the IQ Batteries we deploy in our communities can go towards making the grid more reliable for everyone,” said Carlos Martínez Muñoz, CEO of Solar Roots, an installer of Enphase products in Puerto Rico. “Grid services programs will help home solar and storage systems contribute to a greater good.”

Xcel Colorado Renewable Battery Connect Program: Homeowners who decide to install an Enphase IQ Battery and are Xcel Energy customers in Colorado are eligible to receive an upfront incentive of $350/kW, capped at $5,000 per site. Customers who decide to install three IQ Battery 5Ps could earn $4,032 upfront plus an annual payment of $100 over the five-year participation period. Learn more about the details of this program on the Xcel Energy Colorado webpage.

“This program is a fantastic opportunity for Colorado homeowners to maximize the value of their Enphase IQ Batteries,” said Kevin Love, co-owner of Atlasta Solar Center, an installer of Enphase products based in Colorado. “Participants can earn meaningful incentives while supporting a more resilient and sustainable energy grid. It’s a win for both customers and our clean energy transition.”

Efficiency Nova Scotia Eco Shift Pilot: Participants enrolled in this pilot are rewarded with $500 upfront, plus an average performance incentive of $300 per kW delivered per season. A typical 15 kWh Enphase IQ Battery system consisting of three IQ Battery 5Ps are eligible to receive up to $1,500 per year in performance incentives if the batteries deliver up to 80% of their energy capacity during each demand response event. Learn more about the details of the program on the Eco Shift Nova Scotia program website.

“The Eco Shift program is a fantastic opportunity for Canadian homeowners to make the most of their Enphase home solar and battery systems while contributing to grid stability and efficiency,” said Tom Rendle, managing director at Watts Up Solar, an installer of Enphase products based in Nova Scotia. “As electrification increases and demand on the grid grows, we’re excited to expand deployments of IQ Batteries to support powering homes and a more resilient energy future for the community at large.”

“Our cutting-edge solutions make it easy for homeowners to engage in grid services programs while maximizing the benefits of their Enphase systems,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and APAC Sales at Enphase Energy. “The IQ Battery 5P’s reliability and performance are key to providing homeowners with long-term value, and we’re excited to expand our efforts to support virtual power plants, offering a cleaner, more resilient energy future across North America.”

For more information about grid services, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 80.0 million microinverters, and approximately 4.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; and expectations regarding the various incentive programs in Puerto Rico, Colorado, and Nova Scotia, Canada. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.