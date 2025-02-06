Shiplify Launches Self-Service Product to Revolutionize LTL for Shippers

The new offering empowers shippers with improved visibility, streamlined processes and enhanced relationships with their LTL carriers or logistics providers

ATLANTA, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiplify , the primary accessorial revenue identifier for carriers, shippers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers, today announced the launch of its self-service product , tailored specifically for shippers looking to optimize their Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) processes independently. This solution provides shippers with access to the same detailed location data used by over 90% of LTL carriers, delivering unparalleled insights to streamline operations, eliminate surprises, and boost profitability.

Shiplify’s self-service plans cater to shippers of varying sizes and scales, with pricing starting at just $99/month for the Basic plan (up to 500 location lookups per month) and going up to $249/month for the Premium plan (up to 1,500 location lookups per month). Enterprise plans are available for parties that need access to more than 1,500 location lookups per month. All plans include a 14-day free trial, making it easier than ever to see the potential cost savings and operational improvements in action.

“With our self-service solution, shippers can finally simplify LTL processes and improve their relationships with carriers,” said North Winship, President of Shiplify. “By allowing all parties to work with the same data, we’re creating a more transparent and efficient logistics environment.”

Shiplify’s self-service solution simplifies LTL shipping with advanced features like exclusive location data for dock and forklift identification, location types, and lumper details, helping shippers streamline operations and avoid delays. Users can quickly access detailed data for single destinations or process batches to gather accessorial insights at scale. With shipment and quote APIs, Shiplify enables highly accurate freight quotes aligned with carrier tariffs, reducing discrepancies and improving invoice accuracy. Powered by AI and billions of geospatial data points, the platform boasts a 99.5% data accuracy score, providing shippers with the tools to optimize processes confidently.

“We created this tool to empower shippers by providing the visibility and insights they need at the time of order,” added Winship. “Shippers leveraging our self-service function are going to avoid costly add-ons and retain their margins. There will be no surprise charges—just accurate, actionable data.”

Shiplify’s self-service solution is tailored to provide benefits to shippers across various industries, especially those running several LTL shipments a week. By identifying accessorial fees upfront, the platform helps shippers avoid frustrating charges and discrepancies between quotes and invoices, ensuring their bottom line remains protected.

Additionally, Shiplify streamlines delivery operations by offering critical insights into location-specific details such as dock access and forklift availability, enabling smoother delivery processes. It also combats margin erosion by preventing hidden costs from unknown accessorials, while improving freight audit accuracy to safeguard profits.

“We know how critical data is to a functional shipping operation,” concluded Winship. “Our self-service product ensures that data is no longer a burden—it becomes a competitive edge. This launch represents an important step in simplifying LTL for shippers and ensuring they have all the tools needed to thrive.”

For more information about Shiplify’s new self-service product, please visit shiplify.com/shippers . To start a 14 day free trial, follow the link here .

About Shiplify

Shiplify provides accurate, real-time access to location data, aiding in the identification of LTL accessorials such as residential, limited access and lift-gate requirements. By aligning carriers, shippers and 3PLs, Shiplify increases transparency and eliminates the headaches associated with these fees. Shiplify’s various API endpoints cater to different technology needs and use cases, ensuring seamless data integration. Connect to Shiplify and streamline your shipping operations today.

