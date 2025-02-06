LVT Bolsters Executive Leadership Amid Rapid Company Growth And Surging Demand for Advanced Security Tech

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.), the leader of customizable mobile security solutions, today announced four executive hires to support the company’s rapid growth and customer expansion as it enters its 20th year in business:

Chief Human Resources Officer Will Clive will manage LVT's people team and drive the development of innovative initiatives aimed at enhancing the employee experience and productivity. Will was previously the Chief People Officer at Pluralsight, where he helped transform its HR function into a competitive differentiator.

Chief Information Security Officer Ryan Gurney will lead the information security team to continually strengthen the company's data security practices and maintain compliance with evolving industry regulations. Ryan was previously Chief Security Officer with Looker, which joined Google Cloud in 2020, where he built the company's information security and compliance program.

Chief Revenue Officer Spencer Steed will oversee LVT's go-to-market strategy and operations to help accelerate the company's growth as it unveils new features and industry-first capabilities. Spencer was previously Senior Vice President of Sales, Public Sector, at Qualtrics, where he led company growth across federal, state, local, and education customers.

Chief Customer Officer Taylor Wetzel will develop a comprehensive customer-centric strategy and define key performance indicators to optimize customer outcomes, loyalty, and growth. Taylor was previously Senior Vice President of Customer Success at Qualtrics, where he guided efforts to improve the experience, retention, and ROI for more than 20,000 global customers.

“LVT has sustained remarkable growth for more than a decade, and we will soon scale even further by introducing unprecedented security capabilities to improve safety and efficiency for companies across the nation,” said Ryan Porter, LVT co-founder and CEO. “We are excited to have Will, Ryan, Spencer, and Taylor on board to support our mission, and we welcome their breadth of experience and insights to keep moving LVT forward.”

These four new executives will be pivotal in supporting LVT’s expanding employee base and providing diverse perspectives to preserve its position as a leading innovator in mobile security technology. Growth milestones include the following:

In 2024, LVT was recognized for its 226% revenue growth on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and 227% revenue growth on the Inc. 5000.

Utah Valley BusinessQ honored LVT as a UV50 fastest-growing company and economic engine.

LVT experienced a 25% increase in year-over-year headcount between January 2024 and January 2025.



LVT provides customizable mobile security units (MSUs) that have driven measurable safety improvements and security operation efficiencies across retail, government, construction, education, and other industries. In January, LVT revealed SafeNow , a first-of-its-kind feature that empowers LVT customer employees to access MSU features directly from their phones.

Learn more about LVT and how its MSUs can help you discover, deter, and defend against threats at https://www.lvt.com/.

About LVT

LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.) is a leader in life safety and security and the premier developer and manufacturer of mobile, solar-powered and cellular/satellite-connected surveillance solutions and software. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, LVT’s enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is used by retailers, critical infrastructure and utilities, construction projects, warehouse and distribution centers, police, municipalities, and more. LVT is proud to be made in the USA and manufactured in Utah. For more information, visit www.lvt.com .

