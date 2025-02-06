Commure and North East Medical Services (NEMS) Partner to Revolutionize Clinical Documentation with Full Epic Integration

Commure Ambient AI Selected for Enterprise-Wide Rollout Following Rigorous Pilot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure, a leading healthcare technology company, today announced that its flagship solution, Commure Ambient AI, is now fully integrated with Epic and has been selected by North East Medical Services (NEMS) for an enterprise-wide rollout to all clinic locations supporting tens of thousands of patients. Following a ten-week pilot comparing multiple AI-powered scribing tools, NEMS chose Commure Ambient AI for its exceptional multilingual accuracy, flexible workflows, and readiness for advanced AI applications.

The pilot compared Commure Ambient AI and another large, Epic-integrated AI scribe solution across diverse ambulatory settings, focusing on time savings, accuracy, and provider satisfaction. Commure outperformed its competitors, achieving documentation edit rates of 95% for Spanish and 93% for Chinese-language encounters, compared to another large, Epic-integrated AI scribe solution's 82% and 78%, respectively. Providers highlighted Commure’s ability to seamlessly integrate foreign-language phrases into documentation, with one physician stating, “I think it's kind of amazing. It can detect different languages at the same time. I’m surprised! The [Mandarin] translation is actually better than other translation software.”

Commure also delivered a 30% improvement in documentation efficiency, saving an average of 5.2 minutes per encounter versus 3.6 minutes with the competitor. Across the entire daily volume physicians were finishing their notes 1-2 hours earlier with Commure. Physicians rated Commure Ambient AI an average of 4.5 out of 5 for note quality, compared to 3.8 of the competitor, and reported smoother integration with Epic workflows, particularly with workstations.

Seamless Integration and Expanded AI Capabilities

Commure Ambient AI’s flexible workflows—including in-Epic recording, desktop app, and mobile compatibility—enabled providers to document visits efficiently across various settings. “I feel like I can listen more actively during patient encounters. I did not anticipate how much it improves my time and interactions with patients. It’s been a lifesaver,” shared one provider.

NEMS leadership also cited Commure’s potential for future AI applications as a key factor in their decision. Early prototypes of provider copilots and computer vision modules demonstrated a clear roadmap for expanding beyond documentation. User surveys revealed that 94% of clinicians expressed interest in partnering with Commure, thanks to these forward-looking capabilities.

Commure CEO Tanay Tandon commented, “We are honored to partner with NEMS to bring cutting-edge AI solutions to their providers, enhancing care quality and streamlining workflows. This collaboration underscores our commitment to transforming healthcare through innovation.”

NEMS CTO Murali Athuluri added, “Commure has boldly written a transformative new chapter in the legacy of NEMS, shaping its future and inspiring generations to come.”

About Commure

Commure, based in Mountain View, California, leads the transformation of healthcare through advanced AI technology. Backed by industry leaders such as General Catalyst, HCA Healthcare, and Sequoia Capital, Commure offers innovative solutions, including ambient AI, staff duress alerting, provider copilots, and patient engagement tools. By streamlining workflows, Commure empowers healthcare professionals to focus on what matters most—caring for patients.

