CAMP4 to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (“CAMP4”) (Nasdaq: CAMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of regRNA-targeting antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to upregulate gene expression to restore healthy protein levels, today announced that Josh Mandel-Brehm, President & CEO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference Format: Corporate Presentation Date and Time: February 12, 2025, 10:00 a.m. EST Location: Virtual Webcast Link: Click Here Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat Date and Time: March 10, 2025, 4:20 p.m. EST Location: Miami, Florida Webcast Link: Click Here Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Format: One-on-one meetings Date and Time: March 11-12, 2025 Location: Miami, Florida



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the investor relations page of CAMP4’s website at https://investors.camp4tx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the CAMP4 website for 30 days following the presentations.

About CAMP4 Therapeutics

CAMP4 is developing disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of rare and prevalent genetic diseases where increasing healthy protein levels may offer meaningful therapeutic benefits. Our approach allows for targeted gene upregulation by harnessing a fundamental mechanism of how genes are controlled. To increase gene expression, our therapeutic ASO drug candidates target regRNAs, which act locally on transcription factors and are the master regulators of gene expression. CAMP4’s proprietary RAP Platform™ enables the mapping of regRNAs and generation of therapeutic candidates designed to target the regRNAs associated with genes underlying haploinsufficient and recessive partial loss-of-function disorders, of which there are more than 1,200, in which a modest increase in protein expression may have the potential to be clinically meaningful. Learn more about us at www.CAMP4tx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Sandya von der Weid

LifeSci Advisors

svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:

Jason Braco, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

jbraco@lifescicomms.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.