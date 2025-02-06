Galecto to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for cancer and severe liver diseases, today announced that the Company management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Format: Corporate Presentation and One-on-One Meetings

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 12 at 8:40-9:10 AM

Location: Virtual

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Upcoming Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.galecto.com/news-and-events/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

Format: One-on-One meetings

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 12

Location: Miami Beach, Florida

37th Annual ROTH Conference

Format: Corporate Presentation and One-on-One Meetings

Date and Time: Monday, March 17, and Tuesday, March 18

Location: Dana Point, CA

About Galecto

Galecto is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of novel treatments for cancer and liver diseases. The Company’s pipeline consists of first-in-class small molecule drug candidates that target cancer and fibrosis signaling pathways, including (i) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) for the treatment of liver cirrhosis; (ii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor for various oncology indications; and (iii) as recently announced, a preclinical dual inhibitor of ENL-YEATS and FLT3 (BRM-1420) for multiple genetic subsets of AML, which Galecto acquired from Bridge Medicines. Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

For more information, contact:

Investors Contact:

Sandya von der Weid

svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 78 680 0538

