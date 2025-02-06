EnsembleIQ’s Product of the Year Canada Announces 2025 Award Winners

The Largest Consumer Survey of Product Innovation Reveals Winners in 43 Categories





TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Product of the Year Canada , the largest consumer-voted, globally recognized award for product innovation, today announces the winners of the 2025 Product of the Year Awards. With winners across 43 distinct categories, the products are awarded Product of the Year for outstanding innovation through a national survey of 4,000 Canadian shoppers conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.

“In the evolving consumer landscape of 2025, the value of Product of the Year continues to prove itself to be a beacon of truth to shoppers. Consumers now have the most access we have ever seen to products and services with the marketplace becoming increasingly dynamic. Retailers are leveraging strategic partnerships and tapping into the growing influence of retail media to amplify their products' reach and impact.”

The Product of the Year seal has become a trusted emblem of quality, standing out in a crowded market where consumers value credibility. “Winning this distinction is more than an accolade—it’s a launchpad that connects brands with savvy, value-driven shoppers. As we’ve seen this year, it’s the products that embrace smart functionality, eco-conscious designs, and innovative ingredients that truly resonate,” notes Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management.

With the distinctive Product of the Year red seal that is globally recognized as a vote of confidence from consumers, shoppers can easily cut through the clutter and trust that these products demonstrate the utmost innovation in their respective categories.

From sustainability, personal care, and household essentials to the latest food and beverage options and beyond, the winners of the 2025 Product of the Year Canada Award include:

Baked Goods | Snack Factory® Pretzel Crisps® Milk Chocolate Crunch (155 g) – Campbell Company of Canada

Better For You Snacks | Canadian Rangeland Bison Steak Bites – Canadian Rangeland Bison

Better-for-you Beverage | Mio Energy & Mio Hydrate Powder Drink Mix – Kraft Heinz Canada

Bread & Bagels | VILLAGGIO® RUSTICO™ Harvest Multigrain – Bimbo Canada

Candy / Confectionary | EXCEL® Refreshers – Mars Canada

Cereal | Kellogg's® Mini-Wheats® Low Sugar – WK Kellogg Canada Corp.

Chips | RITZ Baked Chips Sour Cream & Onion – Mondelēz Canada

Chocolate | Cadbury Golden – Mondelēz Canada

Coffee | Van Houtte® Brew over Ice – Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Coffee Maker | K-Brew+Chill – Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Cold Foam Product | International Delight Cold Foam – Danone Canada

Crackers | Crispers Smokey Bacon – Mondelēz Canada

Egg Product | Naturegg® Omega Plus Solar Free Range – Burnbrae Farms Limited

Face Care | NIVEA LUMINOUS630® Dark Spot Solution Advanced Serum – Beiersdorf Canada Inc.

Frozen Appetizers | Western Family Hot Honey Pretzel Coated Cheese Bites – Pattison Food Group

Frozen Meals | Crave Global Cravings Frozen Meals – Kraft Heinz Canada

Functional Shot | Bio-K+ Active Probiotic Shot – Bio-K+, a Kerry Company

Health & Wellness | Transitions® GEN S™ – Transitions Optical

Healthy Kids Snacks | GoGo squeeZ® Apple Cinnamon and Apple Cherry Vanilla – Groupe Bel Canada Inc.

Healthy Snacks | Protein Candy Classic Fruit - Sour – Protein Candy

Household Appliance | Shark Cordless Detect Pro 1.3L Auto-Empty System with QuadClean Multi-Surface Brushroll – Shark Canada

Ice Cream | KitKat Bars – Nestlé Canada

Large Appliance | KitchenAid® Multifunction Over-the-Range Microwave Oven with Infrared Sensor Modes – Whirlpool Canada

Limited Edition or Seasonal Product | Zavida 24 Days of Coffee Advent Calendar – Zavida Coffee Roasters

Mattress | Sealy Posturepedic® Plus Eurotop – Sealy Canada Ltd.

Mattress-in-a-Box | Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress – Casper Canada

Men's Grooming | OneBlade First Shave – Philips Canada

Oral Care | Colgate® PerioGardSF Gum Care + Enamel Rebuild Toothpaste – Colgate-Palmolive

OTC Remedies | TUMS Chewy Bites with Gas Relief – Haleon Canada ULC

Pet Food | Go! Solutions Hairball Control + Urinary Care – Petcurean

Plant-Based Cheese | The Laughing Cow Plant Based Garlic & Herbs – Groupe Bel Canada Inc.

Ready-to-Eat Meals | Ben’s Original™ Street Food – Mars Canada

Refrigerator | KitchenAid® 4-Door Refrigerator with Flexible Temperature Zone in PrintShield Finish – Whirlpool Canada

Savoury Snacks | Black Diamond Cheestrings X-Treme Pizza & Nacho – Lactalis Canada

Skin Care | Bio-Oil® Body Lotion – Advanced Innovations Inc.

Smart Range | Whirlpool 30-inch Smart Electric Range with Air Cooking Technology, WipeClean™ Coating, Steam/Self Cleaning, Rapid Preheat 5.3 CuFt Capacity – Whirlpool Canada

Snacks | OREO Maple Creme – Mondelēz Canada

Soups & Sauces | Heinz Pickle Ketchup – Kraft Heinz Canada

Sour Gummy Candy | SOUR PATCH KIDS Strawberry – Mondelēz Canada

Sustainable Product | Terrabrae™ Soil Enhancer – Burnbrae Farms Limited

Sweet Gummy Candy | Nerds Berry Gummy Clusters – Ferrara Candy Company

Sweet Treats | Chips Ahoy! Caramilk – Mondelēz Canada

Zero Sugar Carbonated Beverage | Dr Pepper® Zero Sugar – Keurig Dr Pepper Canada



The 2025 Product of the Year Canada winners will be highlighted nationally in a segment of The Morning Show on Global, on February 13 at 9:00 a.m., hosted by Carolyn MacKenzie and Jeff McArthur. In addition, the 2024 winners will be featured in video pre-rolls that will run on the GlobalTV app and PlutoTV, across targeted content from some of Corus’ premium brands. Winning products will be part of a returning campaign on Flipp, the one-stop marketplace for everyday savings and deals, Elle Canada, the renowned fashion and lifestyle brand and in Walmart Canada Stores, the leading Canadian omnichannel retailer. Winners also receive premium coverage from EnsembleIQ, North America’s leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, including Canadian Grocer and Convenience Store News Canada .

For additional information about the 2025 Product of the Year Canada winners, visit productoftheyear.ca and follow along on social media with #POYCanada2025 on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn and X .

About EnsembleIQ:

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted, globally recognized award for product innovation. Established 38 years ago, POY currently operates in over 45 countries with the same purpose: guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 4,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products announced in February of each year are included in Product of the Year’s national marketing program and receive the right to use the Product of the Year honor and logo in their own marketing and sales communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyear.ca.

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data, insight, and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch, and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

Media Contact

Andrea Phills

Brand Manager, Product of the Year Canada

aphills@ensembleiq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08ce580d-3978-4e09-a6bd-ee58e4522da0

ENSEMBLEIQ’S PRODUCT OF THE YEAR CANADA ANNOUNCES 2025 AWARD WINNERS ENSEMBLEIQ’S PRODUCT OF THE YEAR CANADA ANNOUNCES 2025 AWARD WINNERS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.