Everclad Law Group Opens its Doors to Serve New York

LYNBROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everclad Law Group, based in Lynbrook, is officially launching its personal injury services across New York on Tuesday, January 21st. Founded by attorneys Yoni Klestzick and Joe Lieberman, Everclad brings legal expertise to personal injury law. The firm states that its commitment to clients includes a "No Fee Unless We Win or Settle" policy, free case evaluations, and a dedication to clients. Everclad emphasizes that it understands every client’s situation is different and offers legal services to help clients receive the full compensation they deserve.

With over 10 years of legal experience, Yoni Klestzick and Joe Lieberman have spent their careers helping clients in a variety of legal areas. Along the way, they’ve recovered millions for clients in complex cases, and now they’re bringing that experience to personal injury law. Joe Lieberman, a Harvard graduate, explains: “We know how to build cases that work, no matter how challenging, and we’re focused on getting the best results for our clients.”

Yoni Klestzick adds, “The same drive and attention to detail that guided us before is exactly what we bring to every personal injury case we handle.”

Everclad is here to help clients navigate the legal process and achieve the best possible outcome. Contact Everclad today for a free case evaluation.

