In The News: Gonzaga Ranked Among "Most Devout" Law Schools

January 31, 2025

Gonzaga University News Service

Law-focused publication Above The Law this week shared news of the National Jurist’s preLaw Magazine rankings of “the most devout law schools,” with Gonzaga Law School coming in at No. 10.

According to reporter Staci Zaretsky, the “devout” rankings are based on this methodology:

“The Most Devout Honor Roll is based on information gathered from law schools and other sources, including the percentage of students and faculty who belong to the faith; the number of religion-focused courses and other ways the school incorporates faith into its curriculum; religion-related journals, centers and clinics; religious services and clergy at the law school; and the mission of the law school.”

Gonzaga is the highest-ranked Jesuit institution on the list, and landed one spot ahead of Notre Dame. The Baptist-affiliated Liberty University tops the rankings.

