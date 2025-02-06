In The News: Gonzaga Ranked Among "Most Devout" Law Schools
January 31, 2025
Gonzaga University News Service
According to reporter Staci Zaretsky, the “devout” rankings are based on this methodology:
“The Most Devout Honor Roll is based on information gathered from law schools and other sources, including the percentage of students and faculty who belong to the faith; the number of religion-focused courses and other ways the school incorporates faith into its curriculum; religion-related journals, centers and clinics; religious services and clergy at the law school; and the mission of the law school.”
Gonzaga is the highest-ranked Jesuit institution on the list, and landed one spot ahead of Notre Dame. The Baptist-affiliated Liberty University tops the rankings.
