In the News: Glucose Monitoring Devices Discussed by Experts

Continuous glucose monitoring devices have come a long way, helping people with diabetes to have accurate readings of their blood-sugar levels. This was the topic of the recent Next Gen Medicine Lecture series by the UW-GU Health Partnership, featuring the expertise of Irl Hirsch, M.D., professor at the UW Diabetes Institute.

Carol Wysham, M.D., Spokane endocrinologist and UW School of Medicine professor, says the devices are essential to knowing what doses of insulin a diabetic patient needs. They are “empowering” for patients who want to know what’s happening in their bodies, said panelist and Providence diabetes management specialist Anneke Van Sloten, ARNP.

Read more about the discussion in this Spokesman-Review story.

 

