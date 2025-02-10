Keller Swan Injury Attorneys Welcomes Veteran Trial Lawyer Juan Asconape to the Firm

Keller Swan Injury Attorneys Juan Asconape, Keller Swan Injury Attorneys

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keller Swan Injury Attorneys , a dynamic legal powerhouse, is proud to announce the addition of seasoned trial attorney Juan Asconape to its team. With over 15 years of experience in plaintiff’s personal injury litigation, Asconape brings a wealth of expertise, having successfully resolved more than 2,500 cases and secured approximately $70 million in compensation for his clients. Asconape is a Spanish-speaking attorney who will work out of the Jupiter, FL office.Before joining Keller Swan, Asconape was a partner at the Schwed Law Firm in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, where he built a distinguished career advocating for injury victims. His extensive litigation experience and unwavering commitment to client advocacy make him a valuable asset to the firm.“As we continue to expand our team with top-tier legal talent, Juan’s impressive track record and dedication to justice align perfectly with our mission,” said Christopher Keller, Founder and CEO of Keller Swan Injury Attorneys. “We are thrilled to welcome him and look forward to the impact he will make for our clients.”A native Spanish speaker, Asconape spent his childhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and further enriched his linguistic skills through studies in Europe, becoming proficient in Italian and French. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Indiana University and earned his Juris Doctor from Santa Clara University School of Law.Beyond his legal career, Asconape is deeply committed to his family and community. He has been married to his wife, Lindsay, for over 20 years, and they are proud parents to six children, ranging in age from 3 to 19. In his free time, he enjoys coaching youth sports, particularly volleyball and soccer.For more information about Keller Swan Injury Attorneys and its services, visit kellerswan.com About Keller Swan Injury AttorneysEstablished in 2018, Keller Swan Injury Attorneys is a dynamic legal force serving clients across multiple states. Led by Christopher Keller and Blake Swan, our firm brings decades of personal injury legal experience to the table. Our mission is to provide exceptional legal representation for individuals who have been injured, harmed, or are facing criminal prosecution, always advocating for the rights of our clients to improve their lives. Our vision is to be the preferred law firm by delivering outstanding legal services and exceptional client experiences.Contact:Keller Swan759 Parkway Street, Suite 202, Jupiter, FL 33477(561) 295-5825Media Contact:Rachel Tabacnic at rachel@prdivarach.com

